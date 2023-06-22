x

June 22, 2023

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

Private Houses Built on Protected Land Inside Marathon National Park

June 22, 2023
By The National Herald
ÄÁÓÏÓ ÊÁÉ ÐÁÑÁËÉÁ ÓÔÏ Ó×ÏÉÍÉÁ ÁÔÔÉÊÇÓ.ÖÙÔÏÃÑÁÖÉÁ ÁÍÔÙÍÇÓ ÍÉÊÏËÏÐÏÕËÏÓ/EUROKINISSI
Natura-protected national park at Schinias Beach, Marathon. (Photo by ANTONIS NIKOLOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While every government has vowed to crack down on unlawful construction that has even taken over public lands and beaches, a developer has built 13 small homes inside a Natura-protected national park at Schinias Beach, Marathon.

Greece’s state broadcaster ERT reported that municipal officials in the town said they didn’t know the bungalows were built in 2018 to replace a trailer park that had also been there unlawfully.

The authorities said they would look into it without explaining why they didn’t know the buildings were there in plain view for five years, nor was it said who constructed them.

Marathon Deputy Mayor Christos Stamou claimed that jurisdiction for that area came under his municipality’s purview only recently, and that officials didn’t realize the homes were also on protected land.

“There were 13 trailer homes on this plot for 17 years. Then they left because the owner decided to evict them from his land, and now we have this. This plot is entirely inside the boundaries of the Schinias-Marathon National Park, which was classified as a Natura site with complete protection by presidential decree in 2000. Suddenly, within three years, these properties started being built, so that the trailers became luxury bungalows. The inspection mechanisms and relevant services will be mobilized,” Stamou told ERT.

He also said there are supposed to be eight guards patrolling the park for the management agency overseeing it and who are supposed to be on the lookout for violations or misuse of the property, no word whether there actually were any.

ERT said the case has been brought to the attention of judicial authorities who are also allegedly going to investigate although typically little or nothing is done about unlawful building unless there is a public uproar or election.

Stamou also claimed that a fire-prevention system installed in the park several years ago is not operating, an area susceptible to fires, although he didn’t say if anything is being done to fix it or if any problems will just be ignored.

The National Herald

