March 14, 2023

Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

March 14, 2023
By The National Herald
Jordan Royal Wedding photo
Princess Iman of Jordan married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis who is of Greek descent. (Photo: Instagram)

AMMAN – Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis were married on March 12 according to an announcement on Instagram.

The bride, 26, is the daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan. The groom, 28, is a Caracas, Venezuela-born, New York-based financier of Greek descent, People reported, adding that “Princess Iman was walked down the aisle by her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein.”

Hussein posted on Instagram: “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

“For her special day, the bride wore a bespoke white wedding dress by Dior that featured lace-cuffed long sleeves that matched the gown’s neckline,” People reported, noting that “she accessorized her look with a tiara and long veil, which was adorned with flowers,” and Thermiotis “wore a three-piece suit with a tie.”

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” Queen Rania, 52, posted on Instagram, People reported, adding that “the celebration came just one week after the Royal Hashemite Court shared the couple’s wedding date with the public.”

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023,” the court said in a statement posted on social media on March 5.

“Princess Iman graduated from Parson’s School of Design in New York with a Bachelor of Business Administration,” People reported, noting that she is “the eldest daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah, who are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.”

“This year will especially celebratory for the royal family of Jordan,” People reported, adding that “Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged and set to wed his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, on June 1.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

