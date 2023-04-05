Princess Diana and The Obamas Loved This Private Island – Now You Can Visit, Too

Tourism

How much would you pay to feel like a famous celebrity? How about $113-thousand a night? Split with 47 of your closest friends, that’s just about $2400 per person.

Boasting a star-studded guest list, including movie stars, singers, politicians, and even Nelson Mandela, Necker Island is the place for your once-in-a-lifetime adventure. If you can’t walk in your favorite celebrity’s footsteps, the least you can do is trace their footsteps in the sand.

This celebrity-favorite private island in the heart of the British Virgin Islands, owned by billionaire Sir Richard Branson, is easier to visit now than ever. Available from luxury vacation rental company onefinestay, travelers can enjoy a vacation fit for their favorite stars with amenities you have to see to believe.

Necker Island’s Storied History

It’s one of the most famous addresses in the Caribbean, perhaps even the world.

Necker Island sits nestled among some of the most exclusive islands and best beaches in the Caribbean. Sir Richard Branson, the British billionaire founder of Virgin Records and Virgin Atlantic, among other ventures, purchased the island in 1979 for just $180,000, a mere fraction of the initial asking price of $6 million. The island started off as a diamond in the rough, but now it’s truly something special.

Since then, Necker Island has only grown in fame, as Branson’s luxurious estate on the island has been the destination for island vacations by an unending number of celebrities.

Everyone from Harry Styles and Robert DeNiro to Mariah Carey has spent time on the island – Carey even appeared on the island for a 1994 episode of MTV’s Cribs.

Princess Diana vacationed there on at least two occasions, beach photos famously capturing loving childhood moments spent with Prince William and Prince Harry. In 2017, just days after departing Washington D.C., Barack and Michelle Obama spent time unwinding on the island.

The island has had its fair share of struggles, too. In 2011, a fire broke out after a lightning strike ignited the island; Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet famously saved the billionaire’s 90-year-old mother from the flames. In 2017, the island was badly hit by Hurricane Irma, and much of the property was destroyed. In each instance, Branson has regrouped and rebuilt, back and better than ever.

A Slice of Paradise

From a deserted swath of sand and scrub in the Caribbean to one of the most sought-after and exclusive vacation destinations on the planet, Necker Island has certainly had a remarkable transformation.

The island boasts space for up to 48 guests, with even more room for larger partiers on Branson’s neighboring Moskito Island. Designed in refined Balinese style, a Great House and ten individual guest houses dot the landscape to make the most of stunning views and ocean breezes.

Necker Island is truly a paradise. Its 74 acres are rimmed with white sand beaches and surrounded by spectacular, vibrant reefs for snorkeling excursions.

Choose from an endless array of activities to spend your days on the island, including relaxing sunset yoga classes and spa treatments or the more thrilling deep-sea fishing excursions, zip-line expeditions, and even kite sailing, President Obama’s famously favorite island activity. A rotating menu of gourmet meals awaits in the dining room alongside the elegant infinity pool and sushi bar.

Necker Island offers everything you could ever want or need for a quick island getaway or an extended stay in paradise. You could even work remotely, just like Sir Richard Branson did throughout 2020. Though with such incredible scenery and luxurious amenities, who would want to work?

One Fine Stay with onefinestay

Even for those without a celebrity pedigree, Necker Island is now available for rent on onefinestay. Now a part of Accor, onefinestay is a distinguished hospitality brand that opens the doors to out-of-this-world vacation homes and destinations in some of the most desirable spots around the world.

With over 4,500 unique, hand-picked destinations, including luxe villas and chalets around the world, Necker Island fits perfectly among the properties you’ll find through onefinestay.

The perks of a vacation with onefinestay are enough to make even a celebrity blush. Travel Advisors from onefinestay manage every detail of bookings, from arrival to departure, while a concierge team coordinates your getaway, providing 24/7 guest support and services like housekeeping, childcare, private chefs, excursions, and even grocery delivery.

A vacation with onefinestay means having a team on your side to organize the details while you sit back and relax. Want to end a special event with fireworks? How about chartering a boat for snorkeling excursions or taking a cocktail-making class? It’s all possible with onefinestay.

Don’t Stop There

Necker Island isn’t the only incredible spot available for rent if you’re looking for a vacation worthy of a celebrity. With luxurious homes, villas, and even chalets available for rent across the Caribbean, Europe, and even the United States, onefinestay has an abundance of incredible destinations to choose from for your next vacation.

While they may not all have the illustrious guest list of Necker Island, these one-of-a-kind, luxurious spots are guaranteed to make you feel like a celebrity.

