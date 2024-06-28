x

Princess Anne Leaves Hospital after Treatment for Concussion

June 28, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Royals
FILER - Britain's Princess Anne attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 17, 2024. Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.

The king’s 73-year-old sister had been to Southmead Hospital as a precautionary measure and is expected to make a full recovery after she was injured Sunday while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, applauded the doctors and nurses for their care in a statement Friday.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” Laurence said.

The cause of Anne’s injuries wasn’t clear, but doctors said her injuries were consistent with an impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

ATHENS - A year after a fishing vessel crammed with refugees in waters near Greece sank, killing hundreds, Greek Coast Guard officers who are suspects in the capsizing will testify as part of a disciplinary investigation into their role.

Time in Greece moves slowly.

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The woman accused of ramming her luxury SUV into her boyfriend and callously leaving him on the ground before a snowstorm had dated the Boston police officer briefly when they were in their 20s, and they reconnected after the pandemic.

