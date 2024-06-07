x

June 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

WORLD

Prince William is Usher at Wedding of Aristocrat the Duke of Westminster

June 7, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Duke of Westminster Wedding
Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral, in Chester, England, Friday June 7, 2024. The Duke of Westminster is godfather to the Prince of Wales' son, Prince George. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince William took a day out from royal duties on Friday to serve as an usher at the wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

The wedding of 33-year-old Grosvenor, one of Britain’s wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.

William, 41, arrived with his fellow ushers at Chester Cathedral in northwest England ahead of the midday service. The venue is close to the duke’s 10,000-acre (4,000-hectare) Eaton Hall estate, where guests were due to attend a private wedding reception.

Onlookers gathered outside the cathedral cheered the arrival of Grosvenor, dressed in a morning suit, and Henson, wearing a white wedding dress by British designer Emma Victoria Payne. Her long veil, worn over a tiara, rippled in the wind.

Guests arrive for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, in Chester, England, Friday June 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Grosvenor is a godfather to 10-year-old Prince George, the eldest son of William and his wife Catherine.

Kate, who is being treated for cancer, was not expected to attend the wedding. Neither was William’s estranged younger brother Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

Grosvenor inherited his title at the age of 25 when his father died in 2016. His ancestor, Sir Thomas Grosvenor, married heiress Mary Davies and acquired what was then marshland in 1677. Over the generations the family developed the land into two of London’s most affluent neighborhoods, Mayfair and Belgravia.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, left, arrives at Chester Cathedral for his wedding to Olivia Henson in Chester, England, Friday June 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The family’s Grosvenor Estate owns 300 acres (121 hectares)of land in London, as well as land across Britain and housing, office and retail space around the world.

The 2024 Sunday Times Rich List estimated the duke’s wealth at just over 10 billion pounds ($12.8 billion.)

Members of the public wait for guests to arrive for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, Britain, Friday June 7, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

RELATED

WORLD
Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Detain at Least 9 UN Staffers and Others in Sudden Crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.

WORLD
Putin Says Russia’s Economy is Growing Despite Heavy International Sanctions as He Courts Investors
WORLD
Spain Applies to Join South Africa’s Case at Top UN Court Accusing Israel of Genocide

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Fall of Constantinople Mourned, Cretan Heroes Honored in Athens

ATHENS - The Fall of Constantinople in 1453 is one of the seminal dates in Greek history, a ‘before and after’ moment that defines the modern Greek character, evoking mourning – but also inspiration.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William took a day out from royal duties on Friday to serve as an usher at the wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday dropped a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after he agreed to pay fines of 200,000 euros ($218,000) and reached an out-of-court settlement with his former partner.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least nine Yemeni employees of United Nations agencies have been detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels under unclear circumstances, authorities said Friday, as the rebels face increasing financial pressure and airstrikes from a U.

PARIS (AP) — The contrasts between the French Open finalists are obvious: Iga Swiatek, who turned 23 last week, already owns four Grand Slam titles, including three in Paris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.