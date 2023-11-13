x

November 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

SPORTS

Prince William and Alex Ferguson Attend Funeral of Man United Great Bobby Charlton

November 13, 2023
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Britain Charlton Funeral
The cortege of English soccer icon Bobby Charlton passes by the statue of Manchester United trio of George Best, left, Denis Law, center, and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford stadium on its way to the funeral service at Manchester Cathedral in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Charlton who played largely for Manchester United survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness, he went on to became the heartbeat of his country's 1966 World Cup triumph. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prince William headed the list of dignitaries who attended the funeral of Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton on Monday.

The future king of England attended the service at Manchester Cathedral in his role as president of the Football Association.

Charlton, who was widely regarded as the greatest English soccer player in history, died last month. He was 86.

Around 1,000 guests, including former teammates and leading sporting figures, attended his funeral, while fans paid their respects outside United’s Old Trafford and the cathedral in the city center.

Fan Derek Pratt said he travelled more than 160 kilometers from Hertfordshire to say farewell to “a real gentleman.”

Alex Ferguson former manager of Manchester United arrives for the funeral of English soccer icon Bobby Charlton in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Charlton who played largely for Manchester United survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness, he went on to became the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup triumph. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

“He (Charlton) didn’t really want the limelight, he just got on with things,” Pratt said. “He was just a really nice person. If there were more Bobby Charltons in the world we would have a nicer place.”

The funeral cortege began at Old Trafford, where it passed through a guard of honor made up of United’s academy teams. At the cathedral, guests included former United manager Alex Ferguson, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and England coach Gareth Southgate.

Charlton’s iconic status meant he was revered by fans around the world as an ambassador of the game.

“When talking about the man, you never needed to say anything other than Sir Bobby — everyone around the world knew who you were talking about, no surname needed,” said former United CEO David Gill in a tribute at the service.

Charlton played for United from 1956-73, making 758 appearances. He scored 249 goals for the club and won three league titles, the FA Cup and the European Cup.

Britain’s Prince William arrives for the funeral service for English soccer icon Bobby Charlton at Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Charlton who played largely for Manchester United survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness, he went on to became the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup triumph. (Andy Kelvin/PA via AP)/PA via AP)

Charlton survived a plane crash in 1958 that decimated a United team that seemed destined for greatness. He then went on to help his country win the 1966 World Cup and lifted the European Cup with United two years later.

“He is the standard bearer,” former United player Darren Fletcher said. “What he’d been through. People talk about the pressure and what it takes to play for Manchester United, but nobody’s been through what Sir Bobby Charlton’s been through, and to still perform, drive the club forward, take on that responsibility as a young lad, to do it in memory of his teammates and drive the club forward to what it is today . . . the history of the club is built on that foundation.”

Charlton held the record as England’s leading scorer with 49 goals in 106 appearances until Wayne Rooney surpassed him in 2015. Harry Kane extended the record this year to 61.

Charlton also won the Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world.

A Manchester United fan holds up a scarf outside Manchester Cathedral during the funeral for English soccer icon Bobby Charlton in Manchester, England, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Charlton who played largely for Manchester United survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness, he went on to became the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup triumph.The United scarf names the players killed in the 1958 Munich air disaster that killed 8 players and 3 members of staff and 8 others. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

United manager Erik ten Hag was not present due to what the club described as an “unbreakable and long-standing personal commitment in the Netherlands.” But first-team players Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton did attend.

A number of United players were not available due to commitments to their national teams.

Paul Scholes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Roy Keane were among a host of former players to attend.


By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Jannik Sinner’s Carrot-Clad Fans Take Root on the Tennis Tour in Their Orange-Colored Costumes

TURIN, Italy (AP) — They’ve quickly become some of the most recognizable fans in tennis.

International
Novak Djokovic Gets his Trophy after Securing Year-end No. 1 Ranking for a Record-extending 8th Time
International
AC Milan Again Wastes a Two-goal Lead after 2-2 Draw at Lecce. Juventus Beats Cagliari to Go Top

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Hollywood Actors Union Board Approves Strike-Ending Deal as Leaders Tout Money Gains and AI Rights

Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.

Geddy Lee is a rock star, that's undeniable.

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Three children and two adults were shot at a Texas flea market, with a 10-year-old boy later dying at a hospital, police said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cellphones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

Artificial sweeteners have come a long way from the cyclamates of the 1960s and the saccharines of the 1970s.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.