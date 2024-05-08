x

May 8, 2024

Prince Harry Celebrates Invictus Games in London But Won’t See His Father, King Charles III

May 8, 2024
By Associated Press
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, waves during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday May 7, 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won’t see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick, File)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won’t see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said.

King Charles III, who returned to his official duties last week after being sidelined for three months with cancer, is too busy to meet up with his youngest son, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s … commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a statement said.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after his father was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and a memoir, “Spare.”

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told “Good Morning America” that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

Harry was in London for events commemorating the tournament he founded for wounded troops and veterans.

