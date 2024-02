General News

NEW YORK – A new documentary titled “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey” about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 19. This film explores Giannis’s journey from his early life in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants to his rise to stardom in basketball. Featuring personal interviews with Giannis, his family, and fellow basketball players, the documentary provides an intimate look at his life, career, and the importance of family in his success. It marks the first feature-length film produced by Improbable Media, co-founded by the Antetokounmpo brothers and Jay Williams​.