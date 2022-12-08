x

December 8, 2022

Prime Office Prices up 0.7% in H1, Bank of Greece Report Says

December 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Bank of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Nominal prime office prices for the entire country increased by 0.7% in the first half of 2022, compared with the second half of 2021, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

In a report, the central bank said that over the same period, nominal prime office prices increased by 2.0% in the greater Athens area and 0.4% in Thessaloniki, while they decreased by 0.9% in the rest of Greece. According to revised data, in 2021 the average annual growth rate of nominal prime office prices stood at 1.6% for the entire country. The corresponding average rates of change were 4.4% in Athens, 0.6% in Thessaloniki and -1.6% in the rest of Greece.

In the first half of 2022, office rents for the entire country increased by 0.9% compared with the second half of 2021 (provisional data). According to revised data, office rents increased by 2.9% in the first half of 2021 and 0.3% in the second half of 2021, compared with the previous half-year. In 2021, office rents increased at an average annual rate of 3.8%. According to provisional data, in the first half of 2022 nominal prime retail prices for the entire country increased by 2.4% compared with the second half of 2021. Over the same period, nominal prime retail prices increased by 3.1% in the wider Athens area, 1.4% in Thessaloniki and 1.5% in the rest of Greece, compared with the previous half-year.

In 2021 the average annual growth rate of nominal prime retail prices stood at 2.3% for the entire country, whereas the corresponding rates were 2.3% in Athens, 0.9% in Thessaloniki and 2.5% in the rest of Greece. In the first half of 2022, retail rents for the entire country increased by 2.5% compared with the second half of 2021 (provisional data). According to revised data, retail rents increased by 0.3% in the first half of 2021 and 1.4% in the second half of 2021, compared with the previous half-year. In 2021, retail rents increased at an average annual rate of 1.0%.

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

