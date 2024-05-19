x

May 19, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Letter to Editor

Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Coastal Plastic Pollution

May 19, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

I am contacting you because of your relationship with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In the State of Oregon we have been working on this problem for years because we have a large coastline. A public program, SOLVE, has the support of thousands of volunteers. At certain times of the year, the volunteers receive free gloves and sacks and a certain area to start combing the beaches for unwanted debris like plastic. It not only works but the volunteers become ‘watch dogs’ for the balance of the year. It takes organizational skills and free help from the media to get the word out.

The Greek government can save thousands of euros for this program by doing the same. They can organize the public and clean their beaches, city streets, and graffiti. SOLVE is an environmental non-profit. Check out SOLVE – Portland, Oregon on their website: https://www.solveoregon.org/.

Thank you for listening and I hope Greece will follow a similar program.

Cleo Rumpakis

Portland, OR

RELATED

Columnists
Pantelis Kapsis’ Articles on the Greek POWs in Asia Minor

This article is part of a continuing series dealing with reports of Greek POWs in Asia Minor in the Thessaloniki newspaper, Makedonia in July 1936.

Columnists
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: A Captive of His Choices
Columnists
Is Middle East History About to Repeat Itself?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The Latest Hot Spot for Illegal Border Crossings is San Diego. But Routes Change Quickly

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed 20 people in central Gaza, mostly women and children, and fighting raged across the north on Sunday as Israel's leaders aired divisions over who should govern Gaza after the war, now in its eighth month.

PARAMUS, NJ – There was a large turnout for the annual festival of the community of St.

DALLAS  — Former President Donald Trump urged gun owners to vote in the 2024 election as he addressed thousands of members of the National Rifle Association, which officially endorsed him just before Trump took the stage at their annual meeting in Texas on Saturday.

DALLAS  — A smiling Luka Doncic pumped his fist as he settled in next to Kyrie Irving to answer questions about the Dallas Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.