Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Coastal Plastic Pollution

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

I am contacting you because of your relationship with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In the State of Oregon we have been working on this problem for years because we have a large coastline. A public program, SOLVE, has the support of thousands of volunteers. At certain times of the year, the volunteers receive free gloves and sacks and a certain area to start combing the beaches for unwanted debris like plastic. It not only works but the volunteers become ‘watch dogs’ for the balance of the year. It takes organizational skills and free help from the media to get the word out.

The Greek government can save thousands of euros for this program by doing the same. They can organize the public and clean their beaches, city streets, and graffiti. SOLVE is an environmental non-profit. Check out SOLVE – Portland, Oregon on their website: https://www.solveoregon.org/.

Thank you for listening and I hope Greece will follow a similar program.

Cleo Rumpakis

Portland, OR