x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s Speech at the Ministry of Tourism Event (Video)

December 20, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ Ν. ΑΧΑΪΑΣ / 2η ΗΜΕΡΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a press conference in Patras on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo by Dimitris Papamitsos/ND's Press Office via Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Tourism is the sector where numbers reflect reality very faithfully, and 2022 was a very successful year despite difficulties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Tourism ministry event on “2022, The great return of Greek tourism”, Mitsotakis said that arrival figures by the end of the year were expected to cover 88% of the pre-pandemic year 2019.

Mitsotakis said it was a difficult undertaking and a risk to reopen the country to tourism in 2020, under unprecedented conditions, but tourism’s revival was based on hard work, not on luck. “This year was one of total recall for tourism, despite the fact we had great difficulties this year as well – Russian tourists did not not come. Ukrainians did not come. (There was) a spike in inflation, in energy costs. Despite that, Greek tourism returned,” the PM said.

In addition, the sector of tourism “does not only add to public funds, but boosts a wide gamut of activities,” he said, by activating public, private, and European funding that will exceed 1 billion euros in total for 2022, with bank loans included.

Factors that were new and affected the industry’s returns included the expansion of the tourism season, green investments (as in emobility) being implemented, and alternative kinds of tourism, a niche that need to be expanded. In addition, PM Mitsotakis welcomed the signing of collective work agreement for employees in the tourism sector. “This is a great achievement,” he stressed, as “a visitor’s first contact is not with the facilities of their accomodation, but with the smile of the person welcoming them,” and quality services to a visitor start with quality conditions for an employee.

Tourism needs a more open and a smoother operating market, and prospects for Greek tourism are exceptional, Mitsotakis said, expressing his optimism for the future of the Greek sector and the Greek economy.

RELATED

Politics
Russian Anger Over Greece’s Plan to Give Ukraine Missile Defenses

MOSCOW - Russia isn't happy that Greece would give Ukraine Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems to deal with Russia's invasion, as part of hopes to get US-made Patriot missile defense systems.

Society
Greece Will Let Non-EU Nationals Have Easier Entry, Exit Rules
Economy
Greece Will Use Oil Refineries Profit Tax to Fund Food Subsidies

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

WASHINGTON — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY BEACHFRONT DETACHED HOUSE for sale on the coast of SKALA KEFALONIA.

ATHENS - Tourism is the sector where numbers reflect reality very faithfully, and 2022 was a very successful year despite difficulties, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

UNIQUE BEACHFRONT PROPERTY For sale on the beautiful beach of SKALA, KEFALONIA.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.