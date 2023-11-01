Pride and Passion: St. Nectarios Greek School Celebrates October 28

United States

The director of the Greek School of the community of Saint Nectarios, Maria Kyriakantonaki-Bakola – she is also a teacher – spoke about the anniversary of the 28th of October, 1941 in Greek, and teacher Fokion Kalogeras spoke in English. (Photo by Areti Bratsis)

BOSTON – The Greek School of the Church of Saint Nectarios in Roslindale, MA celebrated with enthusiasm and pride the Greek national holiday, the anniversary of the 28th of October, 1940. The event began with the narration of the events of that historic day in Greek by the school’s director and teacher, Maria Kyriakantonaki-Bakola, and teacher Fokion Kalogeras in English. Students recited poems that praised the heroism and self-sacrifice of the Greeks who fought for the freedom of Greece.

The students also sang the song ‘Gynekes Ipirotes’, which tells the story of the women of Epirus who fought against the Italian conquerors. The event concluded with the legendary song ‘Ena to helidoni’, symbolizing hope for peace and freedom.

The event was an excellent opportunity for the students to learn about the history of Greece and honor their ancestors’ heroism. Present at the event was the parish priest of the Father Odisseys Drossos. The congregation was thrilled, giving congratulations to the students of the Greek School for their outstanding participation in the commemorative event. Below are the poems and the children who recited them, respectively:

‘28th of October 1940’, Theodora Boutali, Ioanna Lavranou

‘Pindos’, Paris Papangelis

‘O mikros polemistis’ (The Little Warrior), Stelios Michailidis

‘Empros!’ (Forward!), Theofanis Yiotes

‘Stin Ellinida tou Saranta’, Fotis Mavropoulos, Eleni Bakola

Stratos Irinis’, Nikos Tolikas, Nikos Poulopoulos

‘Ochi pia polemos’, Irini Michailidou

‘Eimai Ellinida’, Sofia Panagopoulou

‘Stous iroikous nekrous’ (To the Heroic Dead), Anastasia Kouli.

(Some names have been transliterated from the Greek for this article)