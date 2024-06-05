x

June 5, 2024

Price of Greece’s Hailed Feta Cheese Brings Political Battle Over Food Tax 

June 5, 2024
By The National Herald
ΤΥΡΙ ΦΕΤΑ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FETA CHEESE (COSTAS TZUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While Greeks are grousing over high prices at supermarkets that have been attributed largely to corporate greed – and people’s willingness to pay – the country’s renowned feta cheese has driven a political debate over who’s responsible.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has blamed multinationals for keeping up prices despite being fined by his government for gouging, as have some domestic firms, but the cost of going to the supermarket remains a consistent complaint.

While olive oil has risen almost out of sight – 15 euros for one liter (33.8 ounces) for a decent ($16.31) brand name – what sparked outcry was the cost of Feta, another of the country’s symbolic agricultural products that comes from nearby farms.

Ahead of the June 6-9 European Parliament elections, Mitsotakis was taking shots from his major rival, SYRIZA opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American businessman who said the premier was out of touch with the prices and their effect on citizens.

In Parliament, Mitsotakis said his government couldn’t afford to cut a Value Added Tax (VAT) on food that’s as high as 24 percent for some commodities, critics saying it’s regressive and hurts the poor and working class the most.

At a supermarket, Kasselakis pointed to the cost, 6.28 euros ($6.83) for 400 grams (14 ounces) for a packaged brand name, as indicative of what he said was the government’s failure to stop profiteering.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said that, “the last thing citizens need is political deception” and that Mitsotakis was comparing 500-gram (17.63 ounces) packages across countries in the European Union, not half packages.

Marinakis said that if the price is calculated per kilo (2.2 pounds) from the data presented by Mitsotakis in Parliament, then the products Kasselakis had pointed to were even cheaper than what the Premier said.

“High living costs is the biggest problem for every household. We are trying to reduce its consequences with serious steps. Increasing incomes, a lot of strict fines, and of course targeted interventions,” Marinakis also said.

Mitsotakis, in an interview with Alpha TV, stepped up criticism of the economic proposals by Kasselakis, and said that the Leftist leader’s ideas would cost 45 billion euros ($48.75 billion) over four years.

“I must warn citizens that if these were ever implemented, the country would revert to a state of supervision and bankruptcy because, quite simply, that money doesn’t exist,” he said, although the economy is growing again and faster now.

“Citizens have memory, and the last thing they want is an apprentice magician who will make promises – as the same party has done in the past – without substance,” he said, drawing parallels between Kasselakis and his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras.

It wasn’t said why the government didn’t impose heavier fines or conditions on companies keeping prices high, with a study by the National Bank of Greece pointing to ‘Greedflation’ as the major problem, as well as an increase in salaries.

