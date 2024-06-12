Preveza Becoming a Hot Tourist Attraction for Serbians

Travel

ATHENS – Preveza, located at the mouth of the Amvrakikos Gulf in Western Greece, is an area blessed with beautiful landscapes, green spaces, great beaches, and a rich history. This charming town, the capital of the Preveza Regional Unit, offers numerous options for memorable holidays with its ancient sites, monuments, and picturesque scenery. Visitors can stroll along the harbor and the old town, admiring the traditional buildings, or walk on the seaside pedestrian street to enjoy the island-like atmosphere. Local dishes can be savored in the picturesque tavernas or coffee shops lining the narrow, slab-paved backstreets.

Preveza has recently become a popular tourist destination for visitors from Serbia. According to Leonidas Argyros, Deputy Mayor of Tourism for Preveza, tourist flows from Serbia to Greece increased by 15% in 2023, with an encouraging outlook for 2024. The Mediterranean climate, beautiful beaches, rich culture, and renowned Greek hospitality are key factors attracting Serbian tourists to Preveza.

Present-day Preveza was built on the site of the ancient town of Vereniki, founded by Pyrrhus, the Greek King of Epirus, in 290 BC. It was established during the late 11th century, after the ancient town of Nikopolis was deserted. Over the centuries, Preveza was conquered multiple times until it became part of Greece in 1912. The town’s historical significance, combined with its natural beauty and vibrant local culture, makes Preveza an ideal destination for travelers seeking both relaxation and exploration.