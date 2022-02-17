x

February 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

General News

Presvytera Constance Gialopsos Is Mourned

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
ΠΡΕΣΒΥΤΕΡΑ-ΚΩΝΤΣΝΤΙΝΑ-ΓΙΑΛΟΨΟΥ-1
The late Presvytera Constance Gialopsos, who offered valuable services to the Holy Trinity parish in Lowell. (Photo: LOURIN FUNERAL HOME)

LOWELL – Presvytera Constance ‘Connie’ (Chichipas) Gialopsos, 91, passed away peacefully the morning of February 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born in New York City, on September 26, 1930, daughter of the late Vasilios and Xanthippe (Sdrolias) Chichipas. After spending part of her childhood in Greece, she returned to the United States, where she attended and graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Nutrition in 1952, before getting a job at Bellevue Hospital, NYC. On August 17, 1952, she married Rev. Philip G. Gialopsos, who predeceased her in 2006.

Connie was a loving mother and devoted Presvytera. She worked tirelessly to balance the demands of her household with the needs of the liturgical community. As a ‘spiritual mother’ to each congregation she served, her wisdom was an essential element in helping to blend the demands of the parish with the needs of her family. Her love, concern, and care were felt by everyone that she graced. She also lovingly cared for her mother and mother-in-law during their respective passings.

Her most memorable trip was going to Jerusalem with the women of the Philoptochos. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and making her mother’s quince jelly recipe. She and Father Philip enjoyed their home at Cape Cod especially when family, grandchildren, and friends visited. Holidays and special gatherings were always made special with good food and delectable desserts, these memories will never be forgotten.

Connie suffered from Alzheimer’s disease during the later stage of her life. She was lovingly cared for until her passing by her son, Vasilios, in the comfort of the family home that she lived in for 55 years.

She is survived by her children, Mary  Kotsios and her husband Dr. Philip Kotsios, Cynthia Gialopsos, George Gialopsos and Vasilios Gialopsos; her brother, Philip Chippas and his wife Martina, a niece Hope and nephew Paul. She was predeceased by her brother John Chippas.

She also leaves six grandchildren whom she loved and was so proud of: Stephen Kotsios and his wife Franny, Tina Schutz, Maria Kotsios, Philip Gialopsos, Marissa Gialopsos and Philip G. Gialopsos and three great grandchildren: Madeline Kotsios, Mark Kotsios and Alexandra Schutz.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

 

RELATED

General News
TNH Foundation’s 2022 Scholarship Recipients Announced

NEW YORK – The National Herald Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that benefits the youth, elders, immigrants, neighborhoods and towns that have significant Greek and Greek-American populations, is proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients.

General News
Matsikoudis & Fanciullo Negotiates Landmark Environmental Settlement
General News
Andrea Kalliaras Fights to be Cured after a Devastating Diagnosis

Top Stories

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: A Pledge to Keep Communication Channels with Russia Open

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings