Presvytera Constance Gialopsos Is Mourned

LOWELL – Presvytera Constance ‘Connie’ (Chichipas) Gialopsos, 91, passed away peacefully the morning of February 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born in New York City, on September 26, 1930, daughter of the late Vasilios and Xanthippe (Sdrolias) Chichipas. After spending part of her childhood in Greece, she returned to the United States, where she attended and graduated from Hunter College with a degree in Nutrition in 1952, before getting a job at Bellevue Hospital, NYC. On August 17, 1952, she married Rev. Philip G. Gialopsos, who predeceased her in 2006.

Connie was a loving mother and devoted Presvytera. She worked tirelessly to balance the demands of her household with the needs of the liturgical community. As a ‘spiritual mother’ to each congregation she served, her wisdom was an essential element in helping to blend the demands of the parish with the needs of her family. Her love, concern, and care were felt by everyone that she graced. She also lovingly cared for her mother and mother-in-law during their respective passings.

Her most memorable trip was going to Jerusalem with the women of the Philoptochos. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and making her mother’s quince jelly recipe. She and Father Philip enjoyed their home at Cape Cod especially when family, grandchildren, and friends visited. Holidays and special gatherings were always made special with good food and delectable desserts, these memories will never be forgotten.

Connie suffered from Alzheimer’s disease during the later stage of her life. She was lovingly cared for until her passing by her son, Vasilios, in the comfort of the family home that she lived in for 55 years.

She is survived by her children, Mary Kotsios and her husband Dr. Philip Kotsios, Cynthia Gialopsos, George Gialopsos and Vasilios Gialopsos; her brother, Philip Chippas and his wife Martina, a niece Hope and nephew Paul. She was predeceased by her brother John Chippas.

She also leaves six grandchildren whom she loved and was so proud of: Stephen Kotsios and his wife Franny, Tina Schutz, Maria Kotsios, Philip Gialopsos, Marissa Gialopsos and Philip G. Gialopsos and three great grandchildren: Madeline Kotsios, Mark Kotsios and Alexandra Schutz.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.