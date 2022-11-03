President Sakellaropoulou Visits Bombed-Stricken Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka (Photos)

Politics

President Sakellaropoulou visits bombed-stricken Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka on Thursday, November 3, 2022. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, visited Ukraine on Thursday.

During her visit, Sakellaropoulou went to three towns bombed by Russian missiles, Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin, and talked with the local authorities and citizens.

In Bucha, Sakellaropoulou was given a tour of the site where a mass grave of Ukrainian citizens was found in the courtyard of St Andrew Church and visited a photo exhibition of civilian victims of the war.

Later, Sakellaropoulou will meet and hold talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.