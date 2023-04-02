President Sakellaropoulou Stresses Importance of Citizens’ Safety and Trust in the State

Politics

FILE - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the meeting held at the Presidential Mansion, with representatives of the justice sector on Monday, January 16, 2023. (Photo by STELIOS STEFANOU/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Citizens’ safety and trust in the state is the foundation of our coexistence. This trust must be restored and immediate responsibilities must be assigned”, President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou underlined, among other things, referring to the tragedy of Tempi, in an interview with “Kathimerini” newspaper on Sunday.

“The reform of the state must be carried out from its base. There is no room for compromise with pathogens that hold us back and hurt our country. We owe it to our society, to those who lost their lives unjustly,” she added.