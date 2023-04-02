x

April 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

President Sakellaropoulou Stresses Importance of Citizens’ Safety and Trust in the State

April 2, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[358480] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ(ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the meeting held at the Presidential Mansion, with representatives of the justice sector on Monday, January 16, 2023. (Photo by STELIOS STEFANOU/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Citizens’ safety and trust in the state is the foundation of our coexistence. This trust must be restored and immediate responsibilities must be assigned”, President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou underlined, among other things, referring to the tragedy of Tempi, in an interview with “Kathimerini” newspaper on Sunday.

“The reform of the state must be carried out from its base. There is no room for compromise with pathogens that hold us back and hurt our country. We owe it to our society, to those who lost their lives unjustly,” she added.

RELATED

Society
Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris Honored by Hospital for Special Surgery

ATHENS - Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) advisor Panagiotis Koulouvaris will be awarded the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Alumni Association’s 2023 Pier Giorgio Marchetti Award for International Achievement.

Society
Greek State Broadcaster Spent 399,000 Euros for Eurovision Entry
Politics
Tsipras Pledges to Support the Middle Class and the People of Labour

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.