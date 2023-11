Politics

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis on Monday, November 13, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENCY OF THE HELLENIC REPUBLIC'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Monday received Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, who briefed her on matters within his area of responsibility.

Specifically, Kairidis spoke about the migration issue, given the tension in the wider region of the Middle East, as well as Greece’s initiatives at an international and bilateral level ahead of the European elections and the new European Pact on Migration and Asylum.