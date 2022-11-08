President Sakellaropoulou Receives FM of Serbia Dacic

Politics

ATHENS – The excellent bilateral relations between Greece and Serbia, as well as the common vision for peace and security in the wider region, were reaffirmed during a meeting between President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, in Athens on Tuesday. Dacic was carrying out his first official visit to Greece and his first trip abroad following his appointment.

Sakellaropoulou underlined the two countries’ excellent bilateral relations, which reflect the feelings of real friendship between the Greek and Serb peoples, based on their historic and cultural ties as well as their common vision for peace and security in the wider region. She also noted that the two countries’ strategic relations were a model of good neighbourly relations and that their close, multidimensional cooperation in the midst of current challenges was very important for regional stability and prosperity.

Finally, Sakellaropoulou said it was important to maintain the strong EU accession momentum of Western Balkan countries.

On his part, Dacic referred to the historic ties between Serbs and Greeks, underlining that the strategic relationship between the two countries was strong and based on full respect of international law. He also conveyed an invitation to the president from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Belgrade.