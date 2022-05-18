President Sakellaropoulou Meets Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman

Politics

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, second left, and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspect honor guards in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tinh Nguyen)

HANOI, Vietnam – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou continued an official visit to Vietnam on Wednesday by visiting the Vietnamese National Assembly and meeting its Chairman, Vương Đình Huệ.

On Tuesday, she was given a tour of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and visited Hanoi’s old quarter.

In the afternoon, she will go to Ho Chi Minh City.