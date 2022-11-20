x

November 20, 2022

President Sakellaropoulou Hosts Fete to Mark World Children’s Day

November 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΙΔΙΚΟΥ ΧΩΡΙΟΥ SOS ΣΤΟΝ ΚΗΠΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΚΟΥ ΜΕΓΑΡΟΥ ΜΕ ΑΦΟΡΜΗ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΙΔΙΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday hosted a large fete in the gardens of the presidential mansion to mark the World Children’s Day, attended by more than 45 children from the SOS Children’s Village in Vari as well as other young people and their parents.

Sakellaropoulou, in a post on Facebook, highlighted the need to respect children’s rights to protected innocence:

“Let us give all these children a family, an environment of love and care in which they can blossom and prosper in their most important, their formative years. Building a present that is harmonious for children we not only fulfil a social duty but lay the foundations for a brighter future and a better world,” she said.

(Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

