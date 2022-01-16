x

January 16, 2022

President Sakellaropoulou: Greece Fully Respects the International Law

January 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Rebapis)
Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vassilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – “We are historically seeking for the cooperation with Turkey and are investing in the harmonious co-existence and friendship of the two peoples. However, no retreat can exist against the unacceptable Turkish challenges and agreessive actions” underlined the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a statement to the Sunday edition of Kathimerini newspaper.

She also underlined that “Greece is a modern European Republic that totally respects the international law and the good neighbourly relations. The guarantee of peace, safety and stability in southeastern Europe and in the eastern Mediterranean constitutes the cornerstone of our national strategy. We never abandoned the route of diplomacy with guideline the country’s interest and the prosperity of the wider region”.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

