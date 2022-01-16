President Sakellaropoulou: Greece Fully Respects the International Law

Politics

ATHENS – “We are historically seeking for the cooperation with Turkey and are investing in the harmonious co-existence and friendship of the two peoples. However, no retreat can exist against the unacceptable Turkish challenges and agreessive actions” underlined the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in a statement to the Sunday edition of Kathimerini newspaper.

She also underlined that “Greece is a modern European Republic that totally respects the international law and the good neighbourly relations. The guarantee of peace, safety and stability in southeastern Europe and in the eastern Mediterranean constitutes the cornerstone of our national strategy. We never abandoned the route of diplomacy with guideline the country’s interest and the prosperity of the wider region”.