February 10, 2023

President Sakellaropoulou Expresses Greece Support to the Patriarch of Antrioch

February 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΑΠΟΝΟΜΗ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΥΣΟΥ ΜΕΤΑΛΛΙΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΟΥ ΠΑΥΛΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ(EUROKINISSI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)
FILE - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (EUROKINISSI /President of Greece Press Office/Thodoris Manolopoulos)

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke on the phone with the Patriarch of Antioch John I and expressed Greece’s support in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the regions of Southeastern Turkiye and North Syria, which are within the Patriarchate of Antioch jurisdiction.

Sakellaropoulou noted that Greece will continue to support the quake-stricken people of the region in every possible way.

On his part, the Patriarch of Antioch thanked Sakellaropoulou for her solidarity and briefed her on the situation that exists in the quake-stricken areas.

