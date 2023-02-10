President Sakellaropoulou Expresses Greece Support to the Patriarch of Antrioch

Politics

ATHENS – The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke on the phone with the Patriarch of Antioch John I and expressed Greece’s support in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the regions of Southeastern Turkiye and North Syria, which are within the Patriarchate of Antioch jurisdiction.

Sakellaropoulou noted that Greece will continue to support the quake-stricken people of the region in every possible way.

On his part, the Patriarch of Antioch thanked Sakellaropoulou for her solidarity and briefed her on the situation that exists in the quake-stricken areas.