President Sakellaropoulou Attends Events for the Liberation of Thassos

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

THASSOS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule and stressed the need to “pay tribute to our ancestors who kept the flame of freedom unquenched during the difficult years of slavery.”

In her statement after the end of the parade, she emphasised that “111 years ago, on October 18, 1912, our navy liberated Thassos from the Ottoman yoke and our country took an important step towards national integration. Today we honour our ancestors, who kept the flame of freedom unquenched during the difficult years of slavery and fought with sacrifices and hardships for the integration of the island with the motherland. Their example will always inspire and enliven us.”

Sakellaropoulou also visited the gunboat “TOLMI”, which sailed to the port of Thassos for the celebrations of the 111th anniversary of the liberation of the northeastern Aegean island.