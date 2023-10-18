x

October 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

President Sakellaropoulou Attends Events for the Liberation of Thassos

October 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΟΡΤΑΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΘΑΣΟ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ 111η ΕΠΕΤΕΙΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΗΣΙΟΥ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ (ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

THASSOS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule and stressed the need to “pay tribute to our ancestors who kept the flame of freedom unquenched during the difficult years of slavery.”

In her statement after the end of the parade, she emphasised that “111 years ago, on October 18, 1912, our navy liberated Thassos from the Ottoman yoke and our country took an important step towards national integration. Today we honour our ancestors, who kept the flame of freedom unquenched during the difficult years of slavery and fought with sacrifices and hardships for the integration of the island with the motherland. Their example will always inspire and enliven us.”

Sakellaropoulou also visited the gunboat “TOLMI”, which sailed to the port of Thassos for the celebrations of the 111th anniversary of the liberation of the northeastern Aegean island.

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended the events for the 111th anniversary of the liberation of Thassos from Ottoman rule on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’ S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Addresses Cabinet, Announces Visit to Cairo on Saturday

ATHENS - "We convene today at a very difficult conjucture, during which very great dangers are spreading in our wider neighbourhood,"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, addressing a Cabinet meeting.

Society
Greek Consumers Changed Food Buying Habits, Dairy Down, Booze Up
Politics
Mitsotakis Says Greece Will Give Family Incentives to Build Population

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.