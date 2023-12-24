x

December 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

President Receives Carollers at the Presidential Mansion

December 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[366077] ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΙΑΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΛΑΝΤΑ ΣΤΗ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Christmas carollers and exchanged wishes for the holidays at the presidential mansion on Sunday, as every year on Christmas Eve.

In accordance with tradition, the Christmas event at the presidency began with the Armed Forces’ band and the Presidential Guard, who sang traditional Christmas carols.

President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

They were followed by groups performing traditional dances and singing the local carols of Crete, Ikaria, Thrace, carol singers from the ‘Rainbow Families’, a group from the island of Karpathos and a group from Cyprus. The president also heard carols sung by a class of Roma primary school children at a learning support day centre and by children from the 1st Pallini Primary School.

The president then exchanged wishes and was photographed with journalists, photographers and cameramen covering the event.

Meanwhile, the presidential mansion gardens were decked in Christmas cheer to receive visitors, with events that included the Hellenic Navy band singing Christmas melodies on Sunday afternoon.

President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
“Law Allowing Private Universities to Be Passed within January”

ATHENS - "This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government's work posted on social media.

Society
Wild Winter Cuts Greece’s Kiwi Production, Supplies Seen Running Out
Society
Antiquities Expert Rebuts Claim Alexander the Great’s Tomb Found

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - "This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government's work posted on social media.

TEL AVIV, Israel — More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel's ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

NICOSIA - A report by international investigative journalists revealing allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin used Cyprus to hide assets and evade sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has led the FBI to send financial investigators to the island.

MADRID — Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory has been decorating the walls and floors of palaces and institutions for more than 300 years.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.