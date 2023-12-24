President Receives Carollers at the Presidential Mansion

President received carollers and exchanged Christmas greetings at the presidential mansion. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Christmas carollers and exchanged wishes for the holidays at the presidential mansion on Sunday, as every year on Christmas Eve.
In accordance with tradition, the Christmas event at the presidency began with the Armed Forces’ band and the Presidential Guard, who sang traditional Christmas carols.
They were followed by groups performing traditional dances and singing the local carols of Crete, Ikaria, Thrace, carol singers from the ‘Rainbow Families’, a group from the island of Karpathos and a group from Cyprus. The president also heard carols sung by a class of Roma primary school children at a learning support day centre and by children from the 1st Pallini Primary School.
The president then exchanged wishes and was photographed with journalists, photographers and cameramen covering the event.
Meanwhile, the presidential mansion gardens were decked in Christmas cheer to receive visitors, with events that included the Hellenic Navy band singing Christmas melodies on Sunday afternoon.
ATHENS - "This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government's work posted on social media.
PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.
TEL AVIV, Israel — More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel's ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.
NICOSIA - A report by international investigative journalists revealing allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin used Cyprus to hide assets and evade sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has led the FBI to send financial investigators to the island.
