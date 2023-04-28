President Christodoulides Awarded Hon. Doctorate by U. Piraeus

The President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides is presented the Silver Trireme, the official gift of the University of Piraeus, by Rector Dr. Michael Sfakianakis. (Photo by Constantine S. Sirigos)
PIRAEUS – Warmly received by the diplomats, Greek officials – including Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias – and friends at the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus on April 27, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of the Department of International and European Studies of the University of Piraeus.
Department Chairman Dr. Aristotle Tziampiris introduced the life, work, and achievements of the President, Dr. Christina Kontogoulidou was the Emcee, and Rector Dr. Michael Sfakianakis offered greetings.
Christodoulides, whose distinguished career in government service is complemented by academic endeavors – he has taught and authored two books – spoke about the importance of higher education for the economic – and human – development of the people of Cyprus and humanity in general.
The President attached an exclamation point to his overview of the foreign policy of the Republic of Cyprus, which included previews of new avenues and emphases aimed at boosting Cyprus’ value to the EU and its role in the Eastern Mediterranean by declaring emphatically that, “todays status quo cannot constitute a solution to the Cyprus problem” and committing himself to vigorous new re-unification efforts.
Expressing his appreciation for the honor, he noted that the University welcomed many Cypriot students. That was an opportunity to honor the memory of two young Cypriot Freedom Fighters and martyrs as the school is located on Karaoli-Dimitriou Street that is named in their honor.
The President gave a shout out to Deputy Minister of Education Angelos Syrigos, who has written that Plato emphasized that good leaders require good education. That said, Christodoulou described his vision for higher education in Cyprus, which includes greater cooperation with foreign universities.
