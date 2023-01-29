x

January 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

President Biden’s Second Year: He ‘Mr. Magoos’ His Way to Mediocrity

January 29, 2023
By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros
Biden Winter Weather
File - President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on winter storms across the United States in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I’ve been issuing presidential report cards in this space since January, 2010: the conclusion of Barack Obama’s first year in office.

I was hoping not to give President Biden a C Minus this year, because that would’ve marked the third C Minus in a row I’ve given a president, which doesn’t speak well of the current quality of life in the United States.

I gave a C Minus to Biden in his first year, for a series of atrocious decisions, including the shuttering of the Keystone XL project and the reversal of strong border security policy, which resulted in untenable inflation and transnational trespass.

I gave Donald Trump a C Minus in his final year, because his behavior from Election Day to Inauguration Day was so indefensible that it brought down dramatically his spectacular early start to 2020 and underrated performance during the early stages of the pandemic.

Currently, there is a narrative in the mainstream media, the overwhelming majority of them being left-of-center, that Biden is actually quite good. They base it on all of the legislation promulgated on his watch. But it’s not hard to make a deal if you acquiesce so easily to the other side’s demands. After all, I’ve never sold real estate but if I accept any offer on the buyer’s behalf no matter how low, I’d lead the office in closing deals. Nonetheless, Biden does deserve some credit for bringing the recalcitrant party out of power (the Republicans, in this case) to the table, which is not an easy task.

As for the legislation itself, it has some harmful longterm effects, because it goes a long way toward recreating the nanny state Great Society that Lyndon Johnson established and Ronald Reagan substantially dismantled. Two particular bills, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, sound like what we need, but don’t let the names fool you: the former is a somewhat watered-down version of the left’s Green New Deal and the latter gives an expansive new meaning to the word ‘infrastructure’. The other problem, about which I’ve written in this space extensively, is that in order to pay for these gargantuan expenditures without raising taxes or further increasing our barely sustainable debt, Biden simply printed more money. That’s why that other big problem we have, inflation, isn’t going away fast enough.
But to Biden’s credit, if the money is indeed well-spent, these laws will provide desperately needed modernization to our infrastructure. His description of LaGuardia airport as a “third world country” way back offended some, but was indicative of his passion to remedy the problem. Let’s hope it really happens.

Next, just as I believe that Nikita Khrushchev wouldn’t have dared to attempt to park nuclear missiles in Cuba if Dwight Eisenhower rather than John Kennedy had been president, and just as I doubt Saddam Hussein would have invaded Kuwait if Ronald Reagan instead of the elder George Bush had still been at the helm, I think if Trump was still in office Vladimir Putin would not have waged war on Ukraine. Many will disagree and we’ll never know for sure. Nonetheless, I give Biden a great deal of credit for how he’s handled the war thus far. He’s kept our troops out of it but he’s provided Ukraine with much-needed funding, and he’s rehabilitated our strained relationship with our NATO allies. As sore loser voters whose party’s not in power tend to do, some Republicans, mostly MAGAns, insist that we should not fund Ukraine. Reagan is rolling in his grave, because with every fiber of his being, he always did whatever it took to prevent the Russians from gaining even one square inch of land.

However, here’s where Biden loses some of the credit he gains, because if he hadn’t shut down the pipeline, Europe would still be buying its oil from us instead of from Putin, and Putin wouldn’t have had the funds to start a war – not to mention that we wouldn’t need over $100 to fill up the gas tank.

Then, there’s the border crisis that too many Americans have simply accepted as an inevitable way of life. Our borders may not be ‘open’, as some Biden critics overstate, but they’re alarmingly porous. Equally importantly, without a president consistently ranting and raving about illegal entry and stay, prospective PHIs (Persons Here Illegally) don’t have much of a deterrent to resist committing transnational trespass. Even Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams is upset.

All that said, being that it’s the start of a new year, I’m going to be an optimist. I’ll give Biden the benefit of the doubt, that his revitalization of our infrastructure really will happen, that the universal laws of supply and demand will cause consumer goods prices to fall, and the ample new jobs Biden promises will be created will be enough to offset a recession.

I’ll also hope that a renewed NATO will continue to stymie Putin and that all this new green energy will be another approach to rendering his vast oil supply less relevant.

Finally, and peculiarly, Biden’s age is actually an asset. At 40, he was mediocre. But now he’s had another 40 years to grow wiser and more experienced. He’s not senile, he’s just old. But much like Reagan and unlike Trump, his inner circle consists of seasoned veterans who’ve been his trusted allies for decades. That makes a big difference.

For these reasons, President Biden – in his Mr. Magoo-like fashion – earns a C for 2022. He’s still close to being the worst president of my lifetime, but his second year has been a slight improvement over the first. Let’s hope he continues to get better.

RELATED

Columnists
A Funeral in Athens

Should former king Constantine II have been buried with former head of state honors rather than as private citizen? Prime minster Kyriakos Mitsotakis decided not to allow a state funeral in order to avoid what might have a costly political blowback generated by the opposition parties.

Columnists
This Week in History: January 27th to February 2nd
Columnists
Letter from Athens: Anastasiades: The Man Who Wasn’t There for Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.