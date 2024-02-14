President Biden’s Great Decision of ‘What Happens Now?’

Editorial

The issue of President Joe Biden’s mental acuity is the elephant in the room that Democrats do not want to acknowledge. But Donald Trump made it his campaign banner. He mocks him, mimics him, provokes him. Not that he himself doesn’t present similar problems, but not to such an extent. That was the situation until a few days ago – politics as usual. However, when the special counsel, who handled the issue of the classified documents that the then vice president kept in the garage of his house in Delaware, issued his report, conditions changed radically. It is no longer just a campaign issue for Trump.

The special counsel said that one of the reasons why he does not send Biden to trial is that, “Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited,” that Biden, who speaks frequently about his son Beau’s death, could not remember “even within several years” when he died. The special counsel continued: “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” If there ever was a bomb in his personal life that was ready to explode, but with great political fallout, this is it. The White House had to react. It had to refute the special counsel.

So, a few hours later, an obviously angry President appeared in the White House briefing room, took the floor forcefully, raised his voice, and protested: “There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died…How in the hell dare he raise that?” He then insisted: “I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.” And the President added: “My memory is just fine.” – and then referred to Egyptian president Sisi as… “the president of Mexico.”

Not good.

After these events, the confirmation of the impression that has been lingering for so long, that the 81-year-old Biden – already the oldest president in the country’s history – has a problem with his memory, causes great, perhaps even catastrophic damage – to his campaign, but also to his authority. It is one of the worst things that can happen in politics: the validation of a reputation that a leader is in some way…damaged. Can his memory improve over time? No, quite the opposite. It will deteriorate. It must therefore be considered certain after these happenings that the pressure on Biden to withdraw from politics will be great.

The margins are narrowing.