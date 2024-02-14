x

February 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

President Biden’s Great Decision of ‘What Happens Now?’

February 14, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Election 2024 Biden
President Joe Biden, left, waits to speak as first lady Jill Biden looks on at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The issue of President Joe Biden’s mental acuity is the elephant in the room that Democrats do not want to acknowledge. But Donald Trump made it his campaign banner. He mocks him, mimics him, provokes him. Not that he himself doesn’t present similar problems, but not to such an extent. That was the situation until a few days ago – politics as usual. However, when the special counsel, who handled the issue of the classified documents that the then vice president kept in the garage of his house in Delaware, issued his report, conditions changed radically. It is no longer just a campaign issue for Trump.

The special counsel said that one of the reasons why he does not send Biden to trial is that, “Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited,” that Biden, who speaks frequently about his son Beau’s death, could not remember “even within several years” when he died. The special counsel continued: “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” If there ever was a bomb in his personal life that was ready to explode, but with great political fallout, this is it. The White House had to react. It had to refute the special counsel.

So, a few hours later, an obviously angry President appeared in the White House briefing room, took the floor forcefully, raised his voice, and protested: “There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died…How in the hell dare he raise that?” He then insisted: “I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.” And the President added: “My memory is just fine.” – and then referred to Egyptian president Sisi as… “the president of Mexico.”

Not good.
After these events, the confirmation of the impression that has been lingering for so long, that the 81-year-old Biden – already the oldest president in the country’s history – has a problem with his memory, causes great, perhaps even catastrophic damage – to his campaign, but also to his authority. It is one of the worst things that can happen in politics: the validation of a reputation that a leader is in some way…damaged. Can his memory improve over time? No, quite the opposite. It will deteriorate. It must therefore be considered certain after these happenings that the pressure on Biden to withdraw from politics will be great.
The margins are narrowing.

RELATED

Editorial
Pessimism Deepens about America’s Future

When Paul Krugman writes “I Am Now Deeply Worried for America” we would do well to take him seriously.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Hair today, Gone Tomorrow
Columnists
The Other Maestro

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

LONDON — TikTok is taking measures to combat misinformation about the upcoming European Union elections, including setting up fact-checking hubs inside the app, the video-sharing platform said Wednesday in a blog post.

ATHENS - Piraeus Financial Holdings on Wednesday announced net profits of 800 million euros and credit expansion of 1.

New York — The original location of the legendary Barney's Department store in the Chelsea section of Manhattan set the stage for designer Michael Kors to present his Fall-Winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

ALBANY, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) attended a press conference on February 13 alongside Assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo (R,C-Sayville), his colleagues in the Assembly and Senate Minority Conferences and a retired agent from U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.