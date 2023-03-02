x

March 2, 2023

President Biden Sends Condolences to Train Crash Victims’ Families

March 2, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of nine countries that make up the eastern flank of NATO, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train collision in Tempe.

In a tweet, he said, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Greece on behalf of the American people. We wish those who were injured a speedy and complete recovery.”

