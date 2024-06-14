x

June 14, 2024

President Biden Says he Won’t Offer Commutation to his Son Hunter after Gun Sentence

June 13, 2024
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden meets the media after signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the G7, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Savelletri, Italy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FASANO, Italy — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.

Biden, following the conclusion of a news conference held at the Group of Seven summit of the world’s wealthiest democracies, responded he would not when asked whether he plans to commute the sentence for his son. Hunter Biden’s sentencing date has not been set, and the three counts carry up to 25 years in prison, though that’s unlikely as a first-time offender.

Ultimately, it will be up to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was nominated to the bench by former Republican President Donald Trump, to decide how much time, if any, Hunter Biden serves behind bars.

Biden’s remarks came one day after the White House declined to rule out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden. Both the president and the White House have said for months that Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest most decent men I know,” Biden said earlier during the news conference Thursday. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

Phoenix Police Have Pattern of Violating Civil Rights and Using Excessive Force, Justice Dept. Says

PHOENIX — Phoenix police discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detain homeless people and use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, according to a sweeping federal civil rights investigation of law enforcement in the nation's fifth-largest city.

Elon Musk Wins Back his $44.9 Billion Tesla Pay Package in Shareholder Vote
The US Supreme Court Rules to Preserve Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone

After Rare Flash Flood Emergency, Florida Prepares for More Heavy Rainfall in Coming Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida as residents prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that “tourism development should be sustainable, resilient, fair, and participatory” and that “the dividend of growth should be distributed as fairly as possible throughout the country.

DETROIT — Tesla shareholders voted Thursday to restore CEO Elon Musk's record $44.

WASHINGTON  — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival.

