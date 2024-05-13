Presentation on ‘The Kleftiko Song’ at St. Thomas in Cherry Hill, NJ

Culture

The members of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, NJ, at the presentation on ‘The Kleftiko Song, Music and Historical Memory in the Revolution of 1821’ with Professor of Greek Traditional Music Grigoris Kakouris on May 10. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The members of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, NJ, on May 10 had the opportunity to enjoy a unique presentation on ‘The Kleftiko Song, Music and Historical Memory in the Revolution of 1821’ with Professor of Greek Traditional Music Grigoris Kakouris who offered a musical journey into the world of Kleftiko music.

With references to the ‘Akritiko Tragoudi’ – precursor of the Kleftiko song-, Demotic Traditional Music and their connection with Byzantine Music, Kakouris impressed the audience with his insights.

Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a combination of audio-visual material, as well as Kakouris’ performance of two traditional songs.

Through Kakouris’ presentation, the world of the Kleftiko song was highlighted as a world full of tension, passion, and competitive ideals, characteristics of the Greeks during the Revolution of 1821 and beyond. References to ‘Akritiko’ Song and Demotic Traditional Music emerged as key elements that shaped the character and form of this musical genre.

“This event offered the members of the local community the opportunity to delve deeper into the Greek musical tradition and its connection with the nation’s struggles,” said Anastasios Fakinos, St. Thomas Cherry Hill Protopsaltis and School of Byzantine Music Professor. “With Greek Traditional Music as a means of expression and unity, Kakouris noted the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage.”

Kakouris was welcomed and introduced by St. Thomas Parish Council President Archon Anastasios Efstratiades.