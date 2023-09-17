x

September 17, 2023

Preparing Likely Iran Strike, Israeli Air Force Conducts Drills in Greece

September 17, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΙΚΗΣ ΑΕΡΟΠΟΡΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΣΚΗΣΗ
FILE - Military air exercise between Greece and Israel. (Photo by HELLENIC AIR FORCE GENERAL STAFF/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Israel’s Air Force, practicing for what’s said to be an attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, conducted drills in Greece along with the Hellenic Air Force, including the use of live fire in preparation.

The Times of Israel said maneuvers over two days also had long-range flight drills, aerial refueling, low-altitude flights and involved dozens of Israeli jets as well as spy planes, and saw flights going back and forth between the countries.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/air-force-stages-major-drill-in-greece-practicing-potential-long-range-strike-on-iran/

“In Greek territory, the fighter jets practiced low-altitude flights and dropping live ammunition in designated areas,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF ) said, the newspaper also reported.

The IDF said the drill was carried out under “particularly challenging” weather conditions as Greece was hit with a major storm and massive floods but that all the mock targets were destroyed.

Fighter jets of the Hellenic Air Force joined the IAF warplanes during their long-range flights into Greek territory, which the IDF said is aimed at “mutual learning,” the report added.

It wasn’t said whether Greece was worried that working with Israel’s Air Force could heighten the risk of retaliation from Iran if Israel goes ahead with a strike against the country.

The Commander of the 106th squadron, Lt. Col. “Mem” — who can only be identified by the first letter of his first name in Hebrew — said there were two main goals to the drill.

“The first is cooperation with Greece, which includes mutual learning… and the second is improving the IAF’s readiness. Dealing with long-range flights, with weather challenges… lacking intelligence, and sometimes with very complex missions,” he said.

“The exercise is part of a series of exercises and models carried out by the IAF in the past year and their purpose is to improve operational and mental competence for long-range flights, refueling, attacks in the depth [of enemy territory] and achieving air superiority,” the IDF said.

Several more drills of this type will be held this year, the military added. Channel 12 news is Israel earlier reported the IDF would also hold drills with the United States, including simulation of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

That was contradictory though to US President Joe Biden’s plans to restore a nuclear agreement with Iran that had seen an easing of economic sanctions although he said he would use military force if needed.

Iran has said its nuclear program is peaceful although non-proliferation experts warned it has enough 60 percent enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb putting Israel at risk.

