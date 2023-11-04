Precious Plants and Oils: Treat Yourself, Naturally!

Health

I remember as if it were yesterday, my further education in London, and the project I had undertaken regarding the precious Greek plants and how to communicate with the general public about their use – so relevant, to this day!

It is true that in our daily life we use many plants, for many uses, apart from nutrition. Clothing, home, medical & beauty! In Greece, in the last two decades, there has been a rapid increase in both ‘alternative crops’ and their processing companies. With the entry of new technologies into the field, but also with the handover of the baton to young farmers, small and big ideas became feasible, bringing many triumphs in the agricultural sector – including crops related to the field of beauty.

From large companies such as APIVITA and Korres, to small organic beekeepers or producers of herbs and oils, all offer good to domestic or foreign markets, addressing different consumer groups. It’s really amazing how in the last two decades the buying public (millennials & Gen-A) have transitioned from artificial to natural products, followed by the transition to the new generation of farmers (or the other way around). Some examples of cosmetics provided by Greek producers/manufacturers and will amaze you!

Rosehip oil. Natural source of vitamin A, C and other antioxidants. Almond oil. Rich in vitamins A and E, which promote collagen production, reduce free radicals, and enhance hydration. In addition, they support the balance of skin microbes and have an anti-inflammatory effect. Oil of oregano. Oregano essential oil, carefully diluted, can have an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, increase collagen and elatin, and provide antioxidant properties. Aloe. For moisturizing the skin, soothing irritations, and healing wounds/burns Royal jelly. Royal jelly is miraculous and its consumption is recommended to relieve many ailments. But it can also be used fresh, directly on the skin! It seems to help reduce dark spots and has rejuvenating powers! It improves texture and helps with fine lines. In addition, it effectively fights eczema and acne.

Natural effects that bring about healthy skin! The best combination!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, MSc in Botany-Biology and MSc in Horticulture & Viticulture