Pray Israel Does Not Repeat Greece’s Mistake

Columnists

I have been living and working on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict literally for sixty years, since December 1963 when I first arrived in the Middle East. In those six decades, I have watched the relationship between the Israeli and Palestinian people degrade into a mutual blind hatred worse than anything I have encountered elsewhere. I find it more and more difficult to have rational conversations with my friends and colleagues, Palestinians and Israelis, as well as with Arabs and Jews on the outside. My hopes that things would turn out better have been definitively shattered in this, the 80th decade of my life. Left to their own devices, two kindred peoples misled by cynical outsiders into believing they could have exclusive ownership over a piece of land a little over 10,000 square miles in area – a trifle larger than the State of Maryland and smaller than Albania – cannot find peace.

The two peoples, Jews and Arabs, or more precisely Israelis and Palestinians, who currently occupy that small patch of land and who both believe they have an inalienable right to claim all of it “from the river to the sea” have been locked in a death grip from which there is no escape until one, or both, have died. Tragically, they were forced into that death grip by powers beyond their control; powers that are still encouraging them in pursuit of their own interests, not those of the two protagonists, the real victims of this Greek tragedy.

The situation of the currently more dominant of the two parties, Israel, bears a striking similarity to that of Greece at the end of World War One. The Greeks had conquered most of the lands of their ‘Megali Idea’ the ‘Grand Idea’ of the restoration of the Byzantine Empire, their own ancestral homeland. They embraced that sentiment as deeply and emotionally as Israelis embrace the concept of ‘Eretz Israel’, embodied in Zionism. Greek arms had conquered all of European Turkey, its troops were sitting at the outskirts of Constantinople, a City with the same supernatural magnetism for Greeks as Jerusalem has for Jews. They held almost all of the Aegean Islands and a small but important chunk of Asia Minor, populated mostly by a Greek community that had been there continuously since at least 1,500 BC. Meanwhile, Greek politicians were feeding them with dreams of recovering even more of their ancient lands.

Greeks had broken out of a five century Turkish occupation every bit as nightmarish for them as the Holocaust is to Jews, a nightmare constantly reinforced in schools and society. Unfortunately, again like the Israelis, the Greeks had fooled themselves into believing that they had accomplished all this by themselves, ignoring the role of foreign powers, especially Britain, without whose help the dream could well have been crushed. (Substitute the U.S. for Britain in the disdain of Israeli politicians and you get the picture.) However, Greece’s foreign support began to wither after France and Italy decided they could cut a better deal with Turkey’s Kemal Ataturk. That support tanked completely when Britain, angered by a referendum that returned King Constantine (regarded in London as pro-German) to the throne, dumped Greece.

Unfortunately, Greek politicians blinded by a string of victories and pandering to national emotions, chose to ignore the obvious, and pushed to liberate ancient Greek lands even deeper in Asia Minor. Saner voices were ignored and the over-stretched Greek Army won battle after battle only to find it had lost the war when the overstretched lines snapped. The consequences were a national disaster; Greece lost the heart of Hellenism in Asia Minor, Eastern Thrace, two strategic Aegean islands, and hope of ever recovering Constantinople with Aghia Sophia. The disaster worsened with the expulsion of 1.5 million refugees from Asia Minor into a Greece impoverished by a decade of war with a population of approximately 4.5 million.

The madness in Gaza and across the rest of this historic land has to stop. But it can only be stopped from the outside; the hatred that divides Israelis and Palestinians rivals anything that animated Greeks and Turks a hundred years ago.

A forceful, decisive, American initiative, demanding an immediate cease-fire accompanied by real action if the guns don’t go silent followed by the recognition of a Palestinian state is required. That state must initially become a ward of the international community until final borders and conditions are laid out. Once the initial shock wears off and a U.S.-led coalition lays out the parameters for negotiation, the two sides will realize that their maximal demands will never be achieved.

Such an initiative, that only America can make, would cow Iranian ambitions and other spoilers. Russia is too weakened to stand in the way. China, according to former colleagues who know that country better than I, would find Middle East peace in its interests. The Arab states that count would go along with enthusiasm as will Europe.

The Greeks had deluded themselves that Britain would never abandon a fellow democracy in a region dominated by autocracies; when the British pulled out Greeks deluded themselves that they could carry the fight alone; Israelis share both delusions. The Greeks learned a powerful lesson, one enunciated by an 18th century British diplomat, that nations have no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests. I pray Israel does not learn that same lesson in the same disastrous way as did Greece. I further pray that President Biden finds the courage to save the Israelis, a people for whom he claims unbridled affection, before it is too late.