x

May 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Science

Praxis AI and We Rock DM Honored Two Silver 2023 American Business Awards (The Stevie AwardsTM) in Web Design and Navigation/Structure

May 3, 2023
By Associated Press
AP5715757340711677
Praxis AI & We Rock DM Stevie Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – May 2, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Praxis AI, an award-winning digital education & research company, and We Rock DM, a top Austin-based website design and digital marketing agency, announced that they have been awarded several American Business Awards, including two silver awards for Achievement in Website Design and Website Navigation/Structure. The awards recognize the companies’ unique and engaging website approach to educating customers and students about the Praxis AI mission statement … Transform Yourself. Change the World.

“Praxis AI has always had big, audacious plans to revolutionize learning and research, and our new website needed to embody that vision,” said David James Clarke, Global Managing Partner of Praxis AI. “When we embarked on this ambitious journey, we knew that our appetite for creativity, content, and interaction was sky-high. We wanted a website that would not only be visually stunning but also push the boundaries of what a digital entertainment platform could be. Enter We Rock DM – our partners in bringing this vision to life!”

“We collaborated to create a ‘story’ in the hero animation that visually communicates how each offering works together to accomplish the Praxis mission statement,” said Tricia Ulberg, Partner at We Rock DM. “Our design approach prioritizes simplicity and accessibility, while incorporating creative design elements to make the website visually appealing. We strategically placed design elements, such as a changing text carousel, to make the website easy to navigate and understand.”

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDSTM

The American Business Awards are the premier accolades for excellence in U.S. business, honoring organizations of all sizes and industries. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the 2023 competition received more than 3,700 nominations.

See the full list of the 2023 Stevie Awards winners here.

ABOUT PRAXIS AI

Praxis AI is an award-winning digital education & research company dedicated to solving many of the world’s toughest problems, including climate change, inequality in education, cancer, hunger, cultural resilience, and global digital transformation.

Founded in 2019, Praxis AI has revolutionized learning at several U.S. universities, built a virtual institute for indigenous health research, designed a Digital Learning standard for the International Standards Organization (ISO), educated thousands of students, and hosted several cancer BioHackathons.

To learn more, visit www.praxis-ai.com and connect on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WE ROCK DM

We Rock DM is an Austin, Texas-based web design and digital marketing agency, founded in 2022 by an award-winning digital marketing instructor and WordPress developer and an accomplished graphic and web designer.

We Rock DM is focused on smart, data-driven, and design-centered websites, brands, advertising, and digital marketing products. The founders also host a digital marketing podcast called We Rock DM Amplified and teach web design courses at We Rock WP Academy.

To learn more, visit www.werockdm.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:
Daniel Bisett
CXO – Web Developer
[email protected]
469-850-2946

Tricia Ulberg
CMO – Creative Director
[email protected]
425-445-3915

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Praxis AI and We Rock DM Honored Two Silver 2023 American Business Awards (The Stevie AwardsTM) in Web Design and Navigation/Structure

 

RELATED

Science
Climate Talks See Push for Global Renewable Energy Target

BERLIN — Germany called Tuesday for governments around the world to work on setting an ambitious target for renewable energy that would "ring in the end of the fossil fuel age" and help prevent dangerous global warming.

Health
Loneliness Poses Risks as Deadly as Smoking: Surgeon General
Health
Australian Government Cracks Down on Smoking and Vaping

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.