Praise for a Wonderful Article

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

It is something incredible, and I will convey my appreciation with great excitement and admiration. We all read the wonderful article by Eraklis Diamataris that was about the 109 years of the National Herald and we do not believe – at least I now do – that a child born here in America can write the Greek language so perfectly. Eraklis Diamataris has written an article that is worthy of admiration both in its composition, as well as in writing and spelling, which I believe would be the envy of the best journalist.

The article is, of course, written for the 109th anniversary of the National Herald and it is wonderful and objective in all respects. It is a historical article that refers to the eternal course of the NH, and I am sure that he will be able to maintain it at the same height that he received it. And here I will say with conviction that I believe that Eraklis Diamataris is an honorable successor to his honorable father.

He received the NH from his father… and I believe that with his strength, his hard work, his devotion to the newspaper, his intelligence, his Greekness, he will manage to keep the newspaper at the best possible level. The future does not look so clear, but I believe that a fighter like Eraklis – he already has the right name – will manage to overcome any difficulties.

And I want to say this too, that yes, the apple does not fall far from the tree, but they also say that behind every successful man there is also a successful and dynamic woman, and with that I want to say that I believe that his mother was certainly involved in his father’s success and his own. Thank you.

Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Queens, NY