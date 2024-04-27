x

April 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Letter to Editor

Praise for a Wonderful Article

April 27, 2024
By Letter to the Editor
(Photo: TNH,File)

To the Editor:

It is something incredible, and I will convey my appreciation with great excitement and admiration. We all read the wonderful article by Eraklis Diamataris that was about the 109 years of the National Herald and we do not believe – at least I now do – that a child born here in America can write the Greek language so perfectly. Eraklis Diamataris has written an article that is worthy of admiration both in its composition, as well as in writing and spelling, which I believe would be the envy of the best journalist.

The article is, of course, written for the 109th anniversary of the National Herald and it is wonderful and objective in all respects. It is a historical article that refers to the eternal course of the NH, and I am sure that he will be able to maintain it at the same height that he received it. And here I will say with conviction that I believe that Eraklis Diamataris is an honorable successor to his honorable father.

He received the NH from his father… and I believe that with his strength, his hard work, his devotion to the newspaper, his intelligence, his Greekness, he will manage to keep the newspaper at the best possible level. The future does not look so clear, but I believe that a fighter like Eraklis – he already has the right name – will manage to overcome any difficulties.

And I want to say this too, that yes, the apple does not fall far from the tree, but they also say that behind every successful man there is also a successful and dynamic woman, and with that I want to say that I believe that his mother was certainly involved in his father’s success and his own. Thank you.

Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Queens, NY

RELATED

Editorial
Nothing is Certain – Not Even Retirement

Some of us await the day we retire with greater impatience, others with less.

Columnists
Homing In Where You Belong
Columnists
SOPHIA: Correcting the Fallacy of History’s Treatment of U.S. Presidents

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Over 100 Pilot Whales Beached on Western Australian Coast Have Been Rescued, Officials Say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — More than 100 long-finned pilot whales that beached on the western Australian coast Thursday have returned to sea, while 29 died on the shore, officials said.

Some of us await the day we retire with greater impatience, others with less.

Washington, DC – A special concert by Mario Frangoulis’ launched the Golden Jubilee Weekend celebrations for the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) at the famed Warner Theater in Washington, DC on April 12.

LORAIN, OH – Fr. Michael Gulgas, 67 of Amherst, fell asleep in the Lord, on the mid-Lenten celebration of the Holy Cross in St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.