October 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Politics

Pr. Sakellaropoulou: The Mediterranean Should Be a Bea of Peace and Prosperity

October 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΛΤΑΣ GEORGE VELLA(ΘΟΔΩΡΗΣ ΜΑΝΩΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with the President of Malta George Vella and after the conclusion of the 17th Arraiolos Group informal meeting in Valleta on Friday. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The Mediterranean should be a sea of peace and prosperity and not a field to instrumentalise the human pain from Turkey” stated the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at her meeting with the President of Malta George Vella and after the conclusion of the 17th Arraiolos Group informal meeting in Valleta on Friday.

Sakellaropoulou referred to the two recent deadly migrant shipwrecks in the Aegean underlining the need for common European action in order to tackle the traffickers’ rings and prevent, as much as possible, similar tragic incidents in the future.

Additionally, Sakellaropoulou briefed Vella on the Τurkish government’s inflammatory rhetoric and provocative revisionism aiming at the escalation of the tension with Greece.

Finally, the two presidents pointed out their mutual will for the further enhancement and deepening of the already excellent relations between Greece and Malta and referred to the serious challenges that Europe is facing after the Russian invasion to Ukraine.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

