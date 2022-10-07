Pr. Sakellaropoulou: The Mediterranean Should Be a Bea of Peace and Prosperity

Politics

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with the President of Malta George Vella and after the conclusion of the 17th Arraiolos Group informal meeting in Valleta on Friday. (Photo by THODORIS MANOLOPOULOS/PRESIDENT’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The Mediterranean should be a sea of peace and prosperity and not a field to instrumentalise the human pain from Turkey” stated the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou at her meeting with the President of Malta George Vella and after the conclusion of the 17th Arraiolos Group informal meeting in Valleta on Friday.

Sakellaropoulou referred to the two recent deadly migrant shipwrecks in the Aegean underlining the need for common European action in order to tackle the traffickers’ rings and prevent, as much as possible, similar tragic incidents in the future.

Additionally, Sakellaropoulou briefed Vella on the Τurkish government’s inflammatory rhetoric and provocative revisionism aiming at the escalation of the tension with Greece.

Finally, the two presidents pointed out their mutual will for the further enhancement and deepening of the already excellent relations between Greece and Malta and referred to the serious challenges that Europe is facing after the Russian invasion to Ukraine.