PPC Unveils Further Reduction in Electricity Bills in March             

ATHENS – The Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced on Friday a further reduction in the “green” tariff for March to 10.8 cents per kilowatt-hour.

In particular, the new charges are:

For consumption up to 500 kilowatts per month, 10,827 cents per kilowatt hour.

From 500 kilowatts and above, 11,907 cents per kilowatt hour.

Night fare: 8,037 cents per kilowatt-hour.

It is recalled that in January the corresponding bill was 13,635 cents. Therefore, the cumulative decrease in the first two months of the year exceeds 20%. The reductions are mainly due to the decline in international gas prices reflected in prices on the Greek stock market.

All suppliers are expected to announce the March tariffs that will be posted on the website of the Regulatory Authority.