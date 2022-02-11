Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Welcomes District 6 Governor

Associations

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos visited Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 on February 8 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie to attend their meeting and discuss his agenda for the coming year. Chapter President Stephen J. Miller was honored to host the Governor’s visit.

Moskos was impressed by the way the meeting was conducted and by the enthusiasm and participation of all the members present, and wished them all many successes in all their planned events and activities. An informal meet and greet was held following the meeting. The Governor entertained comments and questions from the members.