February 11, 2022

Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Welcomes District 6 Governor

February 11, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA Poughkeepsie IMG_2446
AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 met on February 8, left to right: John Pavlos, George Roussos, District 6 Goveor Dean Moskos, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller, Nick Anemelos, Vice President Alecko Stathidis, Secretary Vasilios Stathidis, and Treasurer Allen Delmar. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos visited Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 on February 8 at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie to attend their meeting and discuss his agenda for the coming year. Chapter President Stephen J. Miller was honored to host the Governor’s visit.

Moskos was impressed by the way the meeting was conducted and by the enthusiasm and participation of all the members present, and wished them all many successes in all their planned events and activities. An informal meet and greet was held following the meeting. The Governor entertained comments and questions from the members.

AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter 158 met on February 8, left to right: Kimisis Tis Theotokou Parish Council President Demetrios Sassos, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Chapter President Stephen J. Miller. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

