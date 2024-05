Associations

Rev. Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas and Rev. Fr. Jason Dickey with AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 and parishioners from Kimisis tis Theotokou Poughkeepsie during their visit to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York City. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 sponsored a trip to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York City. The AHEPA Chapter escorted 47 Ahepans and parishioners for a day that included a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and the Shrine.

While at the church, Rev. Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas, presiding priest of St. Nicholas, and Rev. Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of Kimisis tis Theotokou Poughkeepsie provided a tour of the iconography of the church and a Paraklesis.

Following the visit, the group had a luncheon at the Village Taverna Greek Restaurant near New York University. It turned out to be a wonderful day for all.