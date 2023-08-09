Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Sponsors 10th Annual Golf Outing

Associations

The winning team at the Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter’s 10th Annual Golf Outing, left to right: Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie, NY AHEPA Chapter 158 held its 10th Golf Outing on July 24 at McCann Memorial Golf Course. Eighty-four golfers participated and supported the event on a very hot 92-degree day and raised $16,000.

The post-outing dinner was held at the Hellenic Center in Poughkeepsie. Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II were the members of the winning team at the Golf Outing. On August 6, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller presented a check for $13,000 to Rev. Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie, and Parish Council President Michael Pertesis with many AHEPA Brothers present.