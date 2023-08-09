x

August 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 86ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Associations

Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Sponsors 10th Annual Golf Outing

August 9, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Golf Poughkeepsie team
The winning team at the Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter’s 10th Annual Golf Outing, left to right: Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie, NY AHEPA Chapter 158 held its 10th Golf Outing on July 24 at McCann Memorial Golf Course. Eighty-four golfers participated and supported the event on a very hot 92-degree day and raised $16,000.

The post-outing dinner was held at the Hellenic Center in Poughkeepsie. Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II were the members of the winning team at the Golf Outing. On August 6, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller presented a check for $13,000 to Rev. Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie, and Parish Council President Michael Pertesis with many AHEPA Brothers present.

Poughkeepsie, NY AHEPA Chapter 158 presented a check for $13,000 to Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie on August 6, left to right: John Pavlos, Fr. Jason Dickey, Parish Council President Mike Pertesis, AHEPA Chapter President Stephen J. Miller, George Roussos, Tony Zagoreos, Angelo Siderias, Anthony Dellvecchio, and Chris Anemelos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

 

RELATED

General News
George’s Hot Dogs Celebrates 75th Anniversary in Bucktown, IL

BUCKTOWN, IL – George’s Hot Dogs is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Bucktown, IL, Block Club Chicago (BCC) reported on August 8.

General News
Andrew Christopoulos Discusses the Family Business, Mr. Burger
VIDEO
Apple TV+ Trailer for ‘The Changeling,’ Pilot Episode Directed by Melina Matsoukas

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.