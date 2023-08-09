Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 Sponsors 10th Annual Golf Outing

The winning team at the Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter’s 10th Annual Golf Outing, left to right: Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – Poughkeepsie, NY AHEPA Chapter 158 held its 10th Golf Outing on July 24 at McCann Memorial Golf Course. Eighty-four golfers participated and supported the event on a very hot 92-degree day and raised $16,000.
The post-outing dinner was held at the Hellenic Center in Poughkeepsie. Kevin Kerr, Chris Miller, Stephen Miller, and Stephen Miller II were the members of the winning team at the Golf Outing. On August 6, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller presented a check for $13,000 to Rev. Fr. Jason Dickey, presiding priest of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie, and Parish Council President Michael Pertesis with many AHEPA Brothers present.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In