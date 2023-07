United States

AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 recognized graduating seniors from their Parish and from local high schools. Front row (left to right): George Roussos, Giuliana Crisafulli, Taki Bakatsias, Joanna Anemelos, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller, and Fr. Jason Dickey. Back row (left to right): John Pavlos, Nick Anemelos, Chris Anemelos, Demetrios Sassos, and Tony Zagoreos. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – On June 11, AHEPA Poughkeepsie Chapter #158 recognized graduating seniors from their Parish, Kimisis tis Theotokou, and from local high schools. Each student was announced and recognized for their achievements and their plans for future study. Chapter President Stephen J. Miller and Brother Ahepans congratulated the students and gave each of them a gift from the Chapter.

Giuliana Crisafulli is Valedictorian of her class at Orchard View High School and will be attending Pace University majoring in Writing and English. Taki Bakatsias has achieved an Associate’s Degree from Ulster Community College and his High School Diploma at Highland High School. He will continue his education at SUNY Albany majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Joanna Anemelos graduated from Arlington High School and will attend Dutchess Community College majoring in Communication and Media. The Chapter said in a statement via email: “We wish everyone the best of luck in their future endeavors!