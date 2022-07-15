x

July 15, 2022

Postponement of Ordination of Bishop-Elect Alexander of Nicopolis

July 15, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΑΞΗ-ΕΠΙΣΚΟΠΩΝ-1
Assembly of Orthodox Canonical Bishops of America. (Photo: GOA)

NEW YORK – In a spirit of the careful responsibility for the preservation of Orthodox Christian unity in the United States of America, the episcopal ordination of His Grace Bishop-Elect Alexander of Nicopolis has been postponed until a consensus has been reached, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced on July 15. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is committed to engaging in an open dialogue of brotherly love and understanding with the other heads of jurisdictions of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA, while at the same time determined to prioritize constructive partnership and cooperation.

The Assembly of Bishops is a unique venue where all the Orthodox Christian jurisdictions participate in the building of Christ’s Body in America through dialogue, joint program development, and concelebration. As Saint Paul proclaimed: “You were called to the one hope of your calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all.” (Ephesians 4:4-6)

