x

October 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Arts

‘Post-Truth’ Exhibition by Mania Efstathiou Opens at UCLA SNF Hellenic Center

October 21, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Artist Mania Efstathiou
Contemporary artist Mania Efstathiou with ‘Post-Truth.’ (Photo: UCLA SNF Hellenic Center)

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture announced the opening of ‘Post-Truth,’ an exhibition by contemporary Greek artist Mania Efstathiou.

Born in Athens, Efstathiou studied Nuclear Medicine and worked as a physician in Thessaloniki. In 2013, she changed careers, graduating from the University of Fine Arts in Thessaloniki. Informed by her experience as a physician, her work explores fundamental questions about life and death. She approaches the concepts of weariness, loneliness, depersonalization, seclusion, disability, and acceptance through her experiences of being both a therapist and a patient.

The UCLA exhibition includes thirteen archival inkjet prints on metallic paper. According to Efstathiou, “The works, based on my photographic observations of aspects of the natural landscape and the man-made features of the environment, document the reality that surrounds me. In the creative, fictional process I edit photographs, mixing reality with virtuality. I create new environments characterized by color and meaning contrasts, moving in the area of ‘post-truth,’ ignoring or even undermining the basic idea of the photographic observation, creating questions in the interpretation of the visual composition.”

Sharon Gerstel, Director of the UCLA SNF Hellenic Center, observed that “Efstathiou’s training as a physician and artist places her work at the intersection of science and the arts. Her works, which include the titles ‘Hope,’ ‘Home,’ and ‘You are Safe Here,’ elicit an immediate response, drawing the viewer into a world of complex emotions.”

Efstathiou’s works are housed in the collections of the National Museum, Beijing; the Consulate General of Greece in New York; the Museum of Byzantine Culture, Thessaloniki; the Municipal Culture Center of Corinth; Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, School of Dentistry; Vogiatzoglou Art space, Athens; and in private collections in both Greece and the U.S. She has participated in exhibitions in Switzerland, Bulgaria, China, England, Serbia, Greece, and the United States. Her most recent exhibition in the United States, ‘Monitoring Solitude 2.0,’ was hosted in 2019 by the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

‘Post-Truth’ will be exhibited in the UCLA SNF Center’s gallery in Rolfe Hall through February 1, 2023.

RELATED

Literature
Boston U. Presents Inspiring Greek Women Writers

BOSTON - In Boston, this year’s ‘OXI’ Day will be dedicated to Greek women writers.

Cinema
Jury: Kevin Spacey Didn’t Molest Actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Cinema
HFS New York Greek Film Expo 2022 Wraps, Awards Presented

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

KALAMATA — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are off to a perfect start this postseason.

Leaving a beloved pet behind-whether for a few hours or while on vacation-is something many pet parents must face during their lifetime.

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings