Positives and Negatives of 2023 in the Greek-American Community

Editorial

Significant events marked the Greek-American community in 2023. They were so impactful that, in some cases, we will live with their consequences in the future.

Let’s begin with the election of Stefanos Kasselakis as the president of SYRIZA, which automatically made him the leader of the official opposition in Greece. This is the first time in the long history of the Greek-American community and, generally, in Hellenism Abroad, that a member of the Omogenia has achieved such a position, proudly acknowledging his origins. It’s the first time a member of the Community has come so close to the prime ministership of the country.

I am not examining this issue from a political standpoint, but as a historical event for the Omogenia. It’s an event that could further open channels of communication between the Community and Greece.

Simultaneously, the departing year will go down in history as the year when – finally – Greece showed tangible interest in the Omogenia. It will be remembered as the year Greece actively pursued addressing matters of concern to Hellenes abroad. Greece indirectly but clearly conveyed its claim to have a say in our future. Because Greece’s interests align with our future, which relate to preserving the characteristics of our identity, the unity of the Community, and our defense of Greece’s national interests, such as its sovereignty.

The Greek government accomplished this by directly conveying, behind closed doors, its concerns to the Patriarch himself, despite his decision to publicize it, regarding the course of the leader he sent for the Archdiocese of America.

And so, the ball – and the responsibility – is now in the Patriarch’s court.

Nick Andriotis, a leader, a pillar of our community, passed away this year – a great, selfless member of the Omogenia who dedicated himself to the service of our community and the Greek nation.

Nick did not have much formal education, but he understood its value better than many who do. That’s why, above all and with the help of a few collaborators, and against the powerful of the time, he devoted himself to creating the Saint Demetrios High School in Astoria, which was one of the Omogenia’s dreams. It is a school that has educated generations of young members of our community in the sacred and cultural values of our people and serves as a rallying point and beacon for the Omogenia.

These were some of the major events of 2023. We have every hope that 2024 will be much better one.

Καλή χρονιά!