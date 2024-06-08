Posidonia Returns with Record Exhibitor Numbers in 28th Event

Society

ATHENS – A longstanding tradition in the maritime world, the Posidonia exhibition this year was the largest in the biennial event’s six decades of existence, with over 2,000 exhibitors from 82 countries showcasing their offerings on Posidonia’s exhibition floor. A total of 68 maritime conferences, forums, and seminars also took place, in addition to sports and entertainment events.

Held June 3rd-7th at the Metropolitan Expo, Posidonia featured a gamut of maritime-related product and service providers in marine equipment, information technology, and more. The event was officially inaugurated during a ceremony in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek and international ministers, European officials, and presidents of all major international shipping organizations.

“At a time when Europe is seeking to define the concept of strategic autonomy, the time has come for it to understand that shipping, European shipping, Greek shipping which constitutes the most significant force within European shipping, will play a crucial role in this strategic autonomy,” Mitsotakis said.

A top ship-owning nation, Greece is home to the world’s largest shipping community. More shipping capacity is managed from Greece than anywhere else as the country operates some 21% of global, and 59% of European capacity.

As of March 2024, Greek interests controlled a record 4,212 vessels of various categories, of 355,209,500 total DWT, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence-based report issued by the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee. Compared with the previous year’s data, this represents an increase of 102 vessels and 5,992,356 DWT, and the figures do not include 373 vessels of various categories which are on order from shipyards. A 50% increase in new orders was noted, which indicates a larger interest in new technology vessels by Greek owners, according to the same report.

“We often refer to the achievements of our industry as ‘the miracle of Greek shipping’. It is tempting to do so when one tries to understand how a small nation of 12 million [sic] people can be home to the largest and most modern fleet in the world – over six thousand ocean going vessels, tankers, container ships, bulk carriers, and others – trading around the globe and keeping the world economy ticking,” said Theodore Vokos, Managing Director of Posidonia Exhibitions S.A.

“This ‘miracle’ originates in our country’s seafaring traditions, going back thousands of years, utilizing the flexibility of the Greek family business and allowing innovation to grow while looking at a world without borders,” he said.

Larger in scale than ever before, Posidonia organizers extended presentation space and exhibition halls with outdoor booths to welcome an expected 40,000 participants. Posidonia 2024 is also estimated to have generated some 80 million euro in revenue for the Greek economy mainly for the hospitality, MICE, transportation, and F&B sectors.

The Posidonia Games, the sporting events which take place the weekend before Posidonia saw some 4,000 shipping professionals compete for the Posidonia sailing, golf, soccer, basketball, and running trophies. About 60 yachts and 700 people partook in the sailing tournament in the scenic Faliron bay on May 31, while golf, soccer, and basketball tournaments were held June 2. Some 2,000 runners participated in the 5K Posidonia Running Event that took place on the streets of the port city of Piraeus on June 2.