x

March 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

WORLD

Portugal’s Election Leaves the Country Uncertain of its Future but Heartens Europe’s Radical Right

March 11, 2024
By Associated Press
montenegro
Luis Montenegro, leader of the center-right Democratic Alliance, gestures to supporters after claiming victory in Portugal's election, in Lisbon, Monday, March 11, 2024. AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s inconclusive general election results mean weeks of political uncertainty ahead, and give fresh energy to Europe’s shift toward the radical right.

A surge in support for a populist party in Sunday’s ballot has placed the hard right at the heart of Portuguese politics. The close contest between two leading moderate parties remained unresolved as they awaited deciding results from voters abroad. Official results are due to be published within two weeks.

The rise of the Chega, or Enough, party — just five years old — has been stunning. It went from 12 seats in the 230-seat Parliament in a 2022 election to 48 seats now.

Voters in Lisbon on Monday were divided.

“I feel very satisfied,” said Fernanda Quest, a 38-year-old maritime transport expert. “I think it is a moment of change.”

But 53-year-old police officer Isabel Fernandes said she felt apprehension “because some of the parties that elected many lawmakers have ideas that may go against fundamental rights, especially of women.”

Chega’s leader, Andre Ventura, has made common cause with other radical right parties across the continent.

Among Ventura’s invited guests in recent years were Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and head of the populist, right-wing League party, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and the leader of neighboring Spain’s far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal.

Those and other European Union countries have witnessed swings to the right in their most recent elections. That is setting political battle lines ahead of June 6-9 elections for the European Parliament.

Portugal’s center-right Social Democrat-led Democratic Alliance won 79 seats while the center-left Socialist Party, which governed for the past eight years, collected 77. The two parties have alternated in power for decades. Small parties took other seats.

Four seats are still to be distributed. They will depend on the votes of Portuguese living abroad. Traditionally, the Social Democrats and Socialists claim two of those seats each.

But times are different. Some Portuguese abroad are supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, and they could see Chega as emulating them.

After official results are published, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will consult the parties about who is best placed to form a government.

Social Democrat leader Luis Montenegro says he won’t accept a governing coalition with Chega, whose policy proposals many Portuguese find unpalatable.

Ventura has said he is prepared to drop some of his party’s most controversial proposals — such as chemical castration for some sex offenders and the introduction of life prison sentences — if that enables his party’s inclusion in a possible governing alliance.

The math is clear: if the Social Democrats and Chega come together, parties on the right will have some 135 seats — and a parliamentary majority — compared with around 90 for parties on the left.

The lack of clarity comes as the country of 10.3 million people needs to deploy billion of euros (dollars) of EU investment funds as part of an economic recovery plan.

“More than the result of the elections I’m worried more about governability, the capacity to reach consensus,” said Luis Marques, a 49-year-old accountant.

An editorial in daily paper Publico said the election outcome was “a punch in the stomach” but the harm was “self-inflicted” because the traditional parties had a poor grasp of the public mood.

A slew of recent corruption scandals tarnished the Socialists and Social Democrats, and Chega ran under an anti-graft banner.

Public frustration with politics-as-usual was evident before the outcry over graft. Low wages and a high cost of living — worsened last year by surges in inflation and interest rates — coupled with a housing crisis and failings in public health care contributed to disgruntlement.

Chega offered a protest vote against all that.

RELATED

WORLD
A Turkish Artisan Has Kept the Istanbul Skyline Lit During Ramadan for Decades. He May Be the Last (Photos)

ISTANBUL (AP) — In the heart of Istanbul, on top of the towering minarets that dot the city’s skyline, 68-year-old Kahraman Yildiz toils away at a craft that has illuminated the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for generations.

WORLD
Flag of Sweden is Raised at NATO Headquarters, Cementing Its Place as the 32nd Alliance Member
WORLD
13 Years after Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, Japan Remembers the Dead and Vows to Keep Rebuilding

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

5 People Found Dead at a Honolulu Home in an Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police said Sunday they were investigating what appears to be the murder-suicide of a family, including three children, at a Manoa home.

RUSHVILLE, Ill.  — Five people, including three children, were killed in western Illinois when a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway Monday, authorities said.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is seeking to delay his March 25 hush money trial until the Supreme Court rules on the presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s inconclusive general election results mean weeks of political uncertainty ahead, and give fresh energy to Europe’s shift toward the radical right.

BAYSIDE, NY – Maids of Athena (MOA) Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 sponsored a fundraiser at Hellenic Aesthetic in Astoria on March 2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.