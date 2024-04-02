Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour May 14-18 in Halkidiki

Travel

HALKIDIKI – On the western shores of the peninsula of Sithonia, in an area covering 18,000 acres and in a lush landscape with golden beaches, unfolds a world of unique experiences. The iconic Porto Carras Grand Resort, synonymous with hospitality in Halkidiki, offering personalized relaxation options, wellness, sports activities, and entertainment, will host the Porto Carras Pro-Am Aegean Mini Tour golf tournament from May 14-18.

Participants will play golf in one of Greece’s most beautiful and idyllic landscapes, at the Porto Carras Grand Resort. It is an autonomous travel destination, in a magnificent location that harmonizes perfectly with the pristine natural environment and features one of the largest marinas in the Balkans.

The only golf course in Northern Greece, with 18 holes and par 72, overlooking the Aegean Sea and the stunning pine forests on Mount Itamos, provides a spectacular setting for all participants. Professionals and amateurs will enjoy the perfect destination, playing golf amidst the vineyards of the estate, the impressive three lakes of the course, pine trees and olive trees making the game even more exciting.

The first Pro-Am golf tournament held on the renovated golf course is expected to be highly competitive, with participation from professional and amateur athletes from around the world, and professional golfers competing for the total prize money that can amount up to €16,500.

The event’s schedule at the award-winning Porto Carras Grand Resort, recognized as the Best Greek Golf Resort at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, includes a practice round for everyone on Wednesday, May 15, while on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17, the 1st and 2nd rounds of the Pro-Am tournament will be held respectively. On Saturday, May 18, the action will conclude with the open tournament for professionals and the individual tournament for amateurs.

The Official Airline of the tournament is AEGEAN, a member of the leading airline alliance, Star Alliance. For the 12th consecutive year and 13th overall, AEGEAN is declared the passengers’ top preference and wins the title of “Best Regional Airline in Europe” according to the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.

Porto Carras Grand Resort General Manager Konstantinos Anglopoulos stated: “We are delighted to host the Porto Carras Pro-Am, part of the Aegean Mini Tour series. Tournament guests will be accommodated at our landmark hotel, the Porto Carras Meliton, located on one of the most beautiful, nature-filled coastlines of the Mediterranean, and will experience unique moments throughout the event, on and off the course. Our hotel features 479 rooms and suites, with breathtaking views of the sea, the cosmopolitan marina, and the golf course. Our goal is to promote sports tourism in the region through golf and to offer exciting experiences to all participants.”

Porto Carras Grand Resort Golf and Sports Manager Panagiotis Sabaziotis said: “The renovated golf course of Porto Carras will once again host a major golf event, allowing participants to combine this significant Olympic sport in our facilities with parallel entertainment activities. We want to thank our Official Airline, AEGEAN, which is always by our side and facilitates us in every way to make our guests’ journey safer and more comfortable, as well as the PGA of Greece, which supports the tournament, contributing along with AEGEAN to the promotion of the sport.”

Registration for the Porto Carras Pro-Am 2024 Aegean Mini Tour has started through the official website of Porto Carras and closes on April 30, 2024: https://shorturl.at/ltDFI.

Porto Carras Pro-Am is organized by Porto Carras Golf under the auspices of the PGA of Greece, a member of the Confederation of Professional Golf, and the major sponsor, AEGEAN.

Special accommodation packages and flight offers with AEGEAN are available for guests interested in staying at Porto Carras Meliton and participating in the full schedule of the Porto Carras Pro-Am 2024 Aegean Mini Tour. For the best service of all participants regarding registrations, accommodations, and flight tickets, email: reservations2(at)portocarras.com or call: +30 2375 077000.

