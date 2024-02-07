Port of Piraeus Inaugurates €20 Million Expansion Project

Economy

PIRAEUS – The Piraeus Port Authority SA (PPA) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, celebrated the inauguration of its €20 million expansion project for the Car Handling Station at the Port of Piraeus, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the port’s role as a premier vehicle transshipment hub in the Mediterranean. This investment is part of PPA’s Compulsory Investments, in alignment with its agreement with the Greek State, aimed at bolstering the port’s competitiveness and operational efficiency. The extension increases the Car Terminal’s size by approximately 430,556 square feet, bringing the total area to 1,184,029 square feet, and elevates its storage capacity to 5,100 cars, thereby significantly advancing the development trajectory of the Piraeus Port.

Mr. Yu Zenggang, President of PPA, highlighted the expansion as a pivotal step toward fulfilling COSCO SHIPPING‘s comprehensive vision for the Port of Piraeus, aiming to boost the port’s global stature and make a positive impact on the Greek economy and society. The Chinese-owned shipping conglomerate acquired a 51% stake from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund in 2016 for €280.50 ($312.51 million).

The car terminal expansion project has garnered praise from government officials, including Mr. Christos Stylianidis, Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, who commended the investment for creating new opportunities for Piraeus and enhancing the competitiveness of Greece’s largest port. The expansion demonstrates the government’s dedication to promoting development, innovation, and maintaining Greece’s leadership in maritime affairs.

The event also underscored the port’s increasing significance as a critical entry point for Chinese vehicles into Europe, highlighted by the 2023 market entry of Chinese brands such as MG Motor and Seres. The expansion, blessed in a consecration ceremony by the Most Reverend Metropolitan of Nikaia, Mr. Alexios, heralds a new era of growth and sustainability for the Port of Piraeus. It promises to stimulate economic development and support the transformation of transportation in Greece and beyond.