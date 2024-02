Events

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 on Long Island, NY, performed the new member initiation ritual on February 7, bringing in two new members to join the Order of AHEPA. They welcomed Peter Heretakis and Cristian Apostol.

Over a dozen people were present at the ceremony, all members of Port Jefferson’s AHEPA Chapter 319. Chapter President George Kallas congratulated the two new members, now bringing the total in Port Jefferson to 44. Kallas declared: “Our goal for 2024 is to continue increasing our members’ participation and to expand our Chapter with more members so that we can do more to pursue AHEPA’s mission of philanthropy, education, and promoting and preserving the Hellenic identity of Greek-Americans.”